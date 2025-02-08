"I wasn’t washing my face twice a day"- Ariarne Titmus reveals past routine as she shares new self-care journey amid swimming break

Ariarne Titmus has shed light on her evolving skincare routine. The Australian swimmer is the ambassador of La Roche-Posay, a leading dermatological brand.

The competitive swimmer from Tasmania discussed how her skincare routine was previously and how it has changed over time with her developing self-care needs. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Australia/New Zealand, she shared her perspective on her latest day-to-day skin support system.

“My skincare has also changed a lot. Living in chlorine, you’re constantly trying to load your skin with hydration and you’re lathering yourself in sunscreen. When I was swimming — this sounds so bad — I wasn’t washing my face twice a day, because I felt like I didn’t need to in the morning. Now, I actually feel like I have to wake up in the morning and cleanse, so I’m cleansing with the La Roche-Posay foam cleanser.”

Titmus, who has achieved multiple accolades in her prominent career, further mentioned that it is “nice” for her that she follows a night routine as well, as this helps her in relaxing and settling in for the night. For now, she will be focusing on the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 and will remain absent from the 2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Championships.

Ariarne Titmus revealed the history of her water ritual and the meaning behind it

Ariarne Titmus at the Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 1 - Source: Getty

Ariarne Titmus has emerged as one of the most notable swimmers, not just across Australia but around the globe. The swimmer who defeated legendary Katie Ledecky discussed her water ritual in addition to sharing her life’s significant moments, as per “Inherited” with host Ruby Hall.

“When I finish a race, I face the wall and I take my first cap of my goggles off and I say to myself like intentionally after every race 'yep that's as good as I got' and then I turn around and look at the scoreboard and see the result in the time. And I think I do this because it's so important to not let the results define you and not let your joy be determined by your results.” [36:28 onwards]

Ariarne Titmus revealed that her water ritual is also a “good reminder” that the individuals, including herself, should move steadily and that one cannot expect the best results every day. Titmus also shared that she started doing this ritual when she was younger.

