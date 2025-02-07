Ariarne Titmus shares hilarious birthday message for coach Dean Boxall

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus sent her wishes for her coach Dean Boxalls' birthday with a hilarious Instagram story on Friday. Boxall has been working with Titmus since 2016 and has also coached several other 2024 Paris Olympics medalists, such as Mollie O'Callaghan and Elijah Winnington.

Besides being the coach of these swimmers, Boxall is also a head coach of the St.Peters Western Swimming Club in Queensland since 2017 where Titmus trained.

Titmus took to her Instagram handle to wish her coach on his special day. She shared a video of Boxall in her Instagram story where he can be seen doing some exercises during a shoot. She further added:

"Happy Birthday coach never change"

Screenshot of Titmus' Instagram story feat her coach Dean Boxall (Image via: Instagram@ariarnetitmus_)

For his work in the Australian coaching circuit, Ariarne Titmus' coach Dean Boxall has been the recipient of multiple accolades including the Australian Coach of the Year award.

Ariarne Titmus sheds light on the hard work required to be an Olympic champion

Ariarne Titmus after qualifying for the Women's 400m freestyle finals during the first day of the 2024 Paris Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Ariarne Titmus recently shared the hard work required to be an Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer.

In a recent interview, Titmus shared that hard work and training cannot be compromised to be in high-performance sports. She also added that she trains between 35-40 hours every week to win the accolades she has bagged across her career. She said (via ABC Australia):

"I think that unless you are in High-Performance sports striving for something like and Olympic gold medal, you can't really comprehend the work it takes and the trade-offs you make in life. It takes a lot of work, I train between 35 and 40 hours a week. Every decision you make in your life is to ensure that you're recovered and ready to go for every session."

She further added:

"I train out of a high school, it's incredible that a high-performance program with athletes that are on the national team that are winning an Olympic Games train out of a secondary school in Western Brisbane and we have tyounger swimmers train next to us every day and they look upto us."

Ariarne Titmus also won the prestigious Australian Swimmer of the Year award in 2019. In the same year, she bagged four medals at the long-course swimming championships including two gold in 400m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle.

