Ariarne Titmus gets real on what keeps her growing despite already being swimming great at 25

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus explained how she keeps herself focused despite achieving so much at the age of 25. Titmus, a Tasmanian native, has won accolades for Australia in several global tournaments, including the Olympics, short-course and long-course World Championships.

Besides, Titmus is also the current world record holder in the 200m and 400m freestyle races. Despite these successes, the Australian swimmer hasn't been complacent with her career and has gone from strength to strength in recent years. Replying to a question from one of her fans about maintaining her focus, Titmus said that it is important for her to set goals for herself and chase them.

She mentioned that currently she is enjoying her break from swimming to explore different prospects of her personal life and also remarked that she has enjoyed the growth within herself in the past few months. She wrote:

"Always having goals to work towards/ purpose is really important. At the moment I'm giving myself the chance to set my mind free from high performance swimming to pursue goals in my personal life. Having achieved so much in swimming before the age of 25 meant that I have had to dedicate so much time to that part of my life. I'm enjoying the growth I've found within myself over the past few months."

Screenshot of Titmus' Instagram story feat her answer to the fan (Image via: Titmus' Instagram)

Ariarne Titmus recently looked ahead to the 2032 Olympics that will be held in Australia.

Ariarne Titmus shares her thoughts on a new Aquatic Center in Brisbane

Ariarne Titmus during the Women's 400m freestyle performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Ariarne Titmus expressed her thoughts over the plans of building a New Aquatic Center in Brisbane for the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics. As per reports, the approximate estimated cost to build this facility is around $1.5 billion.

In an interview, Titmus shared that this project is very important for Brisbane, considering the two major events that the city is set to host in 2032. Additionally, she also added that this arena will also help the city to be on par with the likes of Paris and Los Angeles, the host cities for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics, respectively. She said (via News.com.au):

"I think we’re in good stead to create an Olympic and Paralympic Games that’s going to stack up against LA and Paris, and we’re truly now going to have the opportunity to showcase what a magnificent city we are."

During the conversation, Ariarne Titmus mentioned that the New Aquatic Center will also allow the Australian swimming circuit to build a legacy for the future.

