Ariarne Titmus shares highlights from Madi Wilson's wedding ft. sweet moments with boyfriend Mack

Ariarne Titmus and her boyfriend Mack attended the wedding of fellow Australian swimmer Madi Wilson and Matt Short in a picturesque outdoor setting. Titmus has been enjoying swimming downtime, spending time with close ones, and engaging in brand campaigns.
Titmus defeated Katie Ledecky in the 400m freestyle at the 2020 Tokyo Games. She followed it up with an Olympic record-breaking win in the 200m. Titmus repeated her feats at the 2024 Summer Olympics, defending her 400m freestyle title, leaving Ledecky and Canadian Summer McIntosh behind. The 24-year-old was also a member of the gold-winning 4x200m Australian relay team.
Since the completion of the marquee event, she hasn't taken to the pool but ventured out as a Channel Nine commentator at the Australian Open 2025. She held interactive sessions, dropped pictures from her days enjoying tennis, and even launched her relationship with Mack.
The couple next attended the Australian Grand Prix in March 2025. Recently, Mack and the four-time Olympic gold medalist graced former swimmer, Madi Wilson's wedding. Titmus and Mack delved into quality time with friends at a beautiful beach location, donning a red dress and a blue suit, respectively.
"Cheers to Mr and Mrs Short 🥂A beautiful weekend filled with love," the swimmer captioned.
Titmus holds the 400m freestyle world record she set at the 2023 World Championships in Japan. Her repertoire also includes the long course 200m freestyle world record, set at the Olympic Trials in 2024.
Ariarne Titmus shared her determination to compete at the 2028 LA Olympics
Ariarne Titmus is regarded as one of the most formidable Australian swimmers. She competed at the 2016 Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships and showcased her prowess at the world stage in 2017. Some of her notable performances came at the 2018 FINA World Championships and the 2019 edition.
After Paris, Titmus mindfully decided to take a long break from the pool, as she revealed to the Sydney Morning Herald in January 2025.
"I’ve always said that I was going to take a 12-month break off the back of Paris. That’s something that I discussed with Dean and Rohan before the Paris Olympics. I just knew that after Paris, I needed some time away. I’ve been on the national team since I was 16, and I just needed a bit of a break mentally from the intensity of the sport.”
She also shared that she will be laser-focused on training for the LA Olympics in 2028.
"When you’re at the tail-end of your career, the Olympics just become so much more important. I’ll be going back to training to be able to gear up for LA. It’s the Olympic Games that now my eyes are on.”
Ariarne Titmus added her fourth Tasmanian Athlete of the Year to her resume in December 2024.