Ariarne Titmus shares highlights from Madi Wilson's wedding ft. sweet moments with boyfriend Mack

Ariarne Titmus and her boyfriend Mack attended the wedding of fellow Australian swimmer Madi Wilson and Matt Short in a picturesque outdoor setting. Titmus has been enjoying swimming downtime, spending time with close ones, and engaging in brand campaigns.

Ad

Titmus defeated Katie Ledecky in the 400m freestyle at the 2020 Tokyo Games. She followed it up with an Olympic record-breaking win in the 200m. Titmus repeated her feats at the 2024 Summer Olympics, defending her 400m freestyle title, leaving Ledecky and Canadian Summer McIntosh behind. The 24-year-old was also a member of the gold-winning 4x200m Australian relay team.

Since the completion of the marquee event, she hasn't taken to the pool but ventured out as a Channel Nine commentator at the Australian Open 2025. She held interactive sessions, dropped pictures from her days enjoying tennis, and even launched her relationship with Mack.

Ad

Trending

The couple next attended the Australian Grand Prix in March 2025. Recently, Mack and the four-time Olympic gold medalist graced former swimmer, Madi Wilson's wedding. Titmus and Mack delved into quality time with friends at a beautiful beach location, donning a red dress and a blue suit, respectively.

"Cheers to Mr and Mrs Short 🥂A beautiful weekend filled with love," the swimmer captioned.

Ad

Titmus holds the 400m freestyle world record she set at the 2023 World Championships in Japan. Her repertoire also includes the long course 200m freestyle world record, set at the Olympic Trials in 2024.

Ariarne Titmus shared her determination to compete at the 2028 LA Olympics

Ariarne Titmus with her medal at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8 - (Source: Getty)

Ariarne Titmus is regarded as one of the most formidable Australian swimmers. She competed at the 2016 Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships and showcased her prowess at the world stage in 2017. Some of her notable performances came at the 2018 FINA World Championships and the 2019 edition.

Ad

After Paris, Titmus mindfully decided to take a long break from the pool, as she revealed to the Sydney Morning Herald in January 2025.

"I’ve always said that I was going to take a 12-month break off the back of Paris. That’s something that I discussed with Dean and Rohan before the Paris Olympics. I just knew that after Paris, I needed some time away. I’ve been on the national team since I was 16, and I just needed a bit of a break mentally from the intensity of the sport.”

Ad

She also shared that she will be laser-focused on training for the LA Olympics in 2028.

"When you’re at the tail-end of your career, the Olympics just become so much more important. I’ll be going back to training to be able to gear up for LA. It’s the Olympic Games that now my eyes are on.”

Ariarne Titmus added her fourth Tasmanian Athlete of the Year to her resume in December 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More