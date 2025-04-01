From fun moments with boyfriend to Australian Grand Prix visit, Ariarne Titmus shares highlights of recent times

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus is currently enjoying her off season. The 24-year-old swimmer shared some memorable moments from her recent trips on her Instagram account.

Titmus shared photographs from her recent visit to the Australian GP alongside her boyfriend Mack. She also shared photos of her pottery session with friends, outfit photos, and a skyline photo from an airplane, among others.

Titmus captioned the post with,

"Lots of travel, little bit of work, fast cars, pottery, melbourne, friends, my love ❤️"

In one of the photographs, Titmus was also seen shooting for an ad in a green tracksuit. This was the Australian Made campaign she was advertising, for which the Australian swimmer had already made an announcement sometime ago.

According to the Instagram story Titmus posted a few days ago,

"I'm proud to announce I'm Australian Made week ambassador this year! Australian Made Week is from 19-25 May, and I encourage you all to go for gold and sypport locally produced goods. 💛💚"

Ariarne Titmus is currently on a well deserved break after her stint at the Paris Olympics. Titmus would be missing out on the upcoming World Championships, since she isn't scheduled to return to training until July 2025.

Ariarne Titmus talks about the advice she would give to her younger self

Ariarne Titmus at the Paris Olympics [Image Source: Getty]

A few months ago, Ariarne Titmus conducted an 'Ask Me' session on Instagram. One of the questions asked was what kind of advice the swimmer would give to her younger self. Titmus replied with a photo from the 2019 World Championships, which didn't go very well for her.

“This is me back in 2019 becoming 400 free world champion for the first time. I remember being disappointed with the swim and was already thinking to what were meant to be the Olympic Games in 2020. At the time it seemed the right mindset to be in when you are on the pursuit for Olympic Gold, but in hindsight I regret not enjoying the bigger moments more when I was younger - I was always looking to the next thing and not allowing myself the grace and time to be proud of myself," said the Australian swimmer.

“As I continue to swim, my goals will be to be more present in the moment, enjoy the small special times with my teammates and not take anything for granted," she added

Ariarne Titmus has won a total of eight Olympic medals, including two gold medals and two silver medals from the quadrennial event held in Paris in 2024.

