Ariarne Titmus goes down the memory lane to iconic career milestone at Paris Olympics

Ariarne Titmus recently dropped a sweet reaction to one of her iconic moments at the Paris Olympics. Following her success at this event, the swimmer took a break from the sport.Titmus was last seen in action at the Paris Olympics, where she won four Olympic medals, including two gold and two silver. She won her first gold medal in the 400m freestyle event and clinched the second one in the 4x200m freestyle relay. Along with this, she also won two silver medals in the 200m freestyle and the 800m freestyle events. The Aussie has been on a 12-month extended break from the sport; however, she has confirmed her participation at the 2028 LA Olympics.Presently, she is enjoying her off-season, and amid this, she recently went down memory lane after a picture from one of her Paris Olympic races was shared by a photographer on Instagram. In the picture, Titmus was seen competing in the waters, and the caption read:&quot;Kicking in Paris.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis post garnered the attention of the Australian swimmer, as she added a comment that read:&quot;Time flies!&quot;Titmus's comment on InstagramAlong with this, she also dropped a three-word reaction on her Instagram story by resharing the post and writing:&quot;1 year ago❤️&quot;Titmus' Instagram storyAriarne Titmus recently made her feelings known about being an Olympian by penning a note on the special occasion of Olympic Day on June 23, 2025.Ariarne Titmus opened up about her health scare and how it fueled her comeback In an interview with Laureus Sports in April 2025, Ariarne Titmus spoke about her health condition and revealed how it helped her make a comeback to the sport. The swimmer was diagnosed with benign ovarian tumors in September 2023, while she went for an MRI for a hip injury. The tumors were found in her right ovary, and she had to undergo surgery to remove them.Talking about this health scare inspired her comeback, she said:&quot;I think that as an athlete, more than any career, I suppose we're in such a bubble and it's almost like the outside world doesn't really exist. And it was probably the first time in my life where my bubble was burst. And I realised that there's so much more to this big great world,&quot; said Ariarne Titmus. Calling herself lucky to be in a position to compete for the Olympic medals, she added:&quot;But, at the same time, it also made me realise how lucky I am, to be in a position to be fighting for Olympic Gold medals and it really put a lot of things into perspective for me. So I'm really proud of the way that I was able to, firstly, recover and have the performances that I have had, but I think the personal growth I've taken away from those challenges has been really important.&quot;Ariarne Titmus will not be a part of the World Aquatics Championships, which is slated to start on July 27, 2025. She is expected to return to the sport in August this year.