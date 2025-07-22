  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Ariarne Titmus goes down the memory lane to iconic career milestone at Paris Olympics

Ariarne Titmus goes down the memory lane to iconic career milestone at Paris Olympics

By Nancy Singh
Published Jul 22, 2025 04:12 GMT
2025 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Source: Getty
The Australian swimmer, Ariarne Titmus - Source: Getty

Ariarne Titmus recently dropped a sweet reaction to one of her iconic moments at the Paris Olympics. Following her success at this event, the swimmer took a break from the sport.

Ad

Titmus was last seen in action at the Paris Olympics, where she won four Olympic medals, including two gold and two silver. She won her first gold medal in the 400m freestyle event and clinched the second one in the 4x200m freestyle relay. Along with this, she also won two silver medals in the 200m freestyle and the 800m freestyle events. The Aussie has been on a 12-month extended break from the sport; however, she has confirmed her participation at the 2028 LA Olympics.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Presently, she is enjoying her off-season, and amid this, she recently went down memory lane after a picture from one of her Paris Olympic races was shared by a photographer on Instagram. In the picture, Titmus was seen competing in the waters, and the caption read:

"Kicking in Paris."
Ad

This post garnered the attention of the Australian swimmer, as she added a comment that read:

"Time flies!"
Titmus&#039;s comment on Instagram
Titmus's comment on Instagram

Along with this, she also dropped a three-word reaction on her Instagram story by resharing the post and writing:

Ad
"1 year ago❤️"
Titmus&#039; Instagram story
Titmus' Instagram story

Ariarne Titmus recently made her feelings known about being an Olympian by penning a note on the special occasion of Olympic Day on June 23, 2025.

Ad

Ariarne Titmus opened up about her health scare and how it fueled her comeback

In an interview with Laureus Sports in April 2025, Ariarne Titmus spoke about her health condition and revealed how it helped her make a comeback to the sport. The swimmer was diagnosed with benign ovarian tumors in September 2023, while she went for an MRI for a hip injury. The tumors were found in her right ovary, and she had to undergo surgery to remove them.

Ad

Talking about this health scare inspired her comeback, she said:

"I think that as an athlete, more than any career, I suppose we're in such a bubble and it's almost like the outside world doesn't really exist. And it was probably the first time in my life where my bubble was burst. And I realised that there's so much more to this big great world," said Ariarne Titmus.
Ad

Calling herself lucky to be in a position to compete for the Olympic medals, she added:

"But, at the same time, it also made me realise how lucky I am, to be in a position to be fighting for Olympic Gold medals and it really put a lot of things into perspective for me. So I'm really proud of the way that I was able to, firstly, recover and have the performances that I have had, but I think the personal growth I've taken away from those challenges has been really important."

Ariarne Titmus will not be a part of the World Aquatics Championships, which is slated to start on July 27, 2025. She is expected to return to the sport in August this year.

About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications