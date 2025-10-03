Ariarne Titmus poses in pink off-shoulder dress during Tiffany & Co. event amid her break from swimming

Ariarne Titmus recently stole the show at a Tiffany &amp; Co. event in a mesmerizing off-shoulder dress. Titmus was last seen competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, since which she has been navigating a fun-filled schedule, including seizing non-swimming opportunities. The multiple-time Olympic gold medalist was also absent from the World Aquatics Championships. Amid her break from the sport, she was seen appearing at the Brownlow Medal red carpet event, the Australian Grand Prix, the Laureus Sports Awards, the Australian Football League Grand Final, the Melbourne Open, and the Australian Open. During her latest non-sporting engagement, she was spotted at the opening of the Tiffany &amp; Co. luxury store at Burnside Village in Glenside, Australia. She shared a few glimpses from the event, where she was seen gracefully donning a pink shimmering off-the-shoulder dress. She paired the dress with pointed white heels and completed the look with minimal jewelry. Titmus also added a few glimpses of the luxury store and dropped a blue heart on the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing her appearance at the event, Titmus shared a heartfelt note for her boyfriend Mack by writing:&quot;You're the greatest gift of all,&quot; and added a red heart. Titmus and Mack made their relationship public in January 2025 while they attended the Australian Open. &quot;I know that the LA Olympics will be my last&quot; - Ariarne Titmus opens up on her retirement Ariarne Titmus at the Olympic Games 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Getty Images)Ariarne Titmus recently opened up about her retirement, stating that the 2028 LA Olympics will be her last Games. As of now, she won't be making an appearance as a competitive swimmer at the home Games in 2032. “I know that this is the tail end of my career,” Titmus said. “I know that the LA Olympics will be my last. &quot;She further mentioned that capitalizing on non-sport opportunities is her plan to be prepared for pursuits after her retirement. &quot;I just don’t want to be an athlete that retires from their sport and is lost and has nothing to do,” the Australian swimmer said. “I think that it was so important for me to channel different areas of my life to know that when I do leave the sport behind, I’m going to be alright.” (via swimswam.com)At the 2024 Paris Games, the Australian swimming star won gold medals in the 400m and 4x20m freestyle and silver medals in 200m and 800m freestyle.