Ariarne Titmus sends sweet message for boyfriend Mack after turning heads in red gown at Tiffany & Co.

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus recently shared a snap of a sweet moment with her boyfriend Mack, along with a special note on social media. The athlete had just made an appearance at multi-billion-dollar brand Tiffany & Co.’s newest Burnside Village store.

Titmus was last seen in action at the Paris Olympics and has since taken a break, also skipping the World Aquatic Championships. However, she has shared her plans to compete in the upcoming Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Even though she has been sitting out of competitions, Titmus has appeared at many major events, including the Brownlow Medal, the Laureus Sports Awards, the Australian Open, and the Melbourne Open. Soon after her appearance at the Tiffany & Co. luxury store opening, the athlete shared a picture with her boyfriend, Mack, on Instagram. Ariarne Titmus added a heartfelt note that read:

“You are the greatest gift of all.”

Screenshot of story (IG/@ariarnetitmus_)

The pair made their relationship public in January 2025 when they attended the Australian Open. Since then, the couple has made several public appearances together, including at the 2025 Australian Open, the 2025 Australian Grand Prix, and most recently at the 2025 Australian Football League Grand Final.

Ariarne Titmus reflects on the hardest loss of her career

New Tiffany & Co. Store Opening In Adelaide - Source: Getty

Ariarne Titmus made her Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, winning four medals, including two golds. She then made an impressive return at the Paris Olympics after undergoing ovarian surgery, adding four more Olympic medals to her name.

On her way to making the Paris team, she shattered the 200m world record at the Australian swimming trials in June. However, at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Titmus won the silver medal in the women’s 200m freestyle, finishing second to her Australian teammate Mollie O’Callaghan.

Speaking on The Inherited Podcast, she opened up about losing the 200m to her teammate as the most challenging situation in her career, saying:

“I think that probably losing the 200 in Paris was, in hindsight, more challenging than I realized. I didn't swim a very good race. I swam 6 weeks prior at our Olympic trials a time that broke the world record which was 1:52.2, which still is just crazy to me that I swam that fast. And I swam at the Olympic Games a 1:53.8, which is nowhere near what I'm capable of, but it just wasn't my day.”

Ariarne Titmus continued:

“And I think it's hard to describe to people, but at Olympic Games, you're not so much worried about how fast you're swimming, you're just worried about being the champion, getting your hand on the wall first........ And I remember turning around looking at the scoreboard, seeing number two, and I wasn't actually upset because I had won the race before. I was going in as defending champion. I have the world record. ” (33:25 onwards)

Ariarne Titmus also pointed out how this kind of pressure and questioning can take a huge toll on an athlete’s mental health, even though she remains proud of her silver medal. She added that winning silver in the 200m freestyle was overshadowed by the immense pressure to win gold, and the reaction she faced afterwards highlighted how such expectations can weigh heavily on athletes.

