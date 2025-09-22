Ariarne Titmus steals the spotlight in red gown as she attends 2025 Brownlow Medal red carpet event

Ariarne Titmus stunned in a red gown as she attended the 2025 Brownlow Medal at Crown Palladium in Melbourne. The Brownlow Medal is a night to honour the champions of AFL, where the league’s “fairest and best” player of the season is crowned. Gold Coast’s Matt Rowell won this year’s award.Titmus has been on a break since the Paris Olympics last year and also skipped the 2025 World Aquatic Championships. During her time off, she has been spotted at major events including the Australian Open, Melbourne Cup, Laureus Sports Awards, and the Australian Grand Prix.On Monday, September 22, Ariarne Titmus joined the star-studded guest list at the Brownlow Medal alongside Elle Ray, Abbey Holmes, Connor O’Sullivan, Max Holmes, and Charli Wheeler among others. The Australian swimmer took to Instagram to share her look, posing in a Mischa Collection red backless dress. She styled the gown with a sleek bun and a silver necklace to complement the plunging neckline View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTitmus made her Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, winning two golds and a silver and a bronze. She continued to maintain her excellence at the Paris Games, winning four more medals, including two goldsAriarne Titmus reflects on how her outlook on life changed since OlympicsAFL Rd 13 - Melbourne v Collingwood - Source: GettyAfter her Paris Olympics run, Ariarne Titmus stepped away from competition for 12 months. Despite undergoing ovarian surgery in 2023, she returned stronger and defended her titles at the Paris Games.Speaking on The Inherited Podcast, she opened up about how her perspective on the Olympics has shifted. Titmus shared that winning her first gold in Tokyo made her feel like her lifelong dream was complete. But by the time of her second Olympics run in Paris, the feeling was different and was focused on defending her title for her country.“My outlook on the Olympics and the bigger picture has changed, and that’s probably because I’ve grown up as well. At the end of the day, it’s just swimming. Coming home from the Olympics, it’s not just about sport, it’s about the emotions you draw out of people and the impact you have on the world, she said.You don’t always realize that when you’re over there competing. For me, I’m just swimming and trying to achieve my goals, but my outlook on the Olympics and how I feel post-Games has definitely changed in the last three years,” Titmus added (13:30 onwards)One of Australia’s most decorated swimmers, Ariarne Titmus now holds eight Olympic medals across two Games. In recognition of her achievements and commitment to the sport, she was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in 2022.