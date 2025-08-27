Ariarne Titmus returns to training after adventurous vacation with her boyfriend amid break from swimming

Ariarne Titmus recently shared a sneak peek of her return to the gym after an adventurous vacation with her boyfriend, Mack. This marked the swimmer's first vacation since the Paris Olympics.

Titmus was last seen in action during the Paris Olympics, where she won four medals, including two gold and two silver medals. Ever since then, the swimmer has been away from the sport, taking a break to gear herself up for the next Summer Games. Notably, she recently went on an adventurous trip to New York with her boyfriend.

The Australian shared several glimpses of her enjoying helicopter rides, swimming, boating, and more activities during her vacation. However, her fun vacation has now come to an end, and Titmus is back to her workout routine. Taking to her Instagram story, she shared a mirror selfie from her gym while donning Nike gym wear. Announcing her return to the training sessions, she wrote:

"Back into it," wrote Ariarne Titmus.

Titmus' Instagram story

Talking about her first holiday since the Olympics, the Aussie recently took to her Instagram handle, sharing a bunch of pictures from her first vacation since the Oympics and penning a caption that read:

"First time to NZ, first time skiing, first time in a helicopter, first holiday since the Olympics."

Ariarne Titmus opened up about balancing professional and personal life as a teenager

Ariarne Titmus recently sat for a conversation with the 'Inherited' podcast, where she fielded several questions surrounding the ins and outs of her personal and professional life, including how she balanced the two while she was a teenager. Opening up about her life when she was young, she said that she always had goals decided for herself during high school and focused on them rather than attending parties.

Revealing that she never had a boyfriend growing up, the Aussie said that she was okay with it, as she was more determined towards her career.

"I never thought as all these things as sacrifices, I always said to myself growing up, that these are choices that I make to achieve things that I'm set out, set goals to do and I mean during High School, I never went to one party, I never had a boyfriend during High School, I just lived a very sheltered life, and and I was okay with because I went overseas for the first time and represented Australia, when I was 14." (22:03 onwards)

However, she further spoke about how she did not get to live a life as a teenager and live those experiences of friendship and betrayals, as she did not have the exposure to all of that during her teenage years.

Ariarne Titmus recently took up a new role as a commentator with the Wide World of Sports at the 2025 World Swimming Championships. She recently made her feelings known about this new pursuit, stating that although it was a challenge, she had a lot of fun.

