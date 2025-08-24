'First holiday since the Olympics' - Ariarne Titmus embarks on adventurous vacation with boyfriend amid hectic schedule

Olympic champion swimmer Ariarne Titmus took out time from her hectic schedule to embark on an adventurous vacation. The soon-to-be 25-year-old swimmer was recently spotted in New Zealand alongside her boyfriend, Mack.Titmus shared glimpses of her trip on her Instagram profile. From experiencing a helicopter ride to trying her hands at skiing, Titmus did it all. The Australian swimmer also shared a couple of close moments with her boyfriend in the slide of photographs.Titmus mentioned in the Instagram post that this trip was a series of firsts for her. She wrote in the caption,&quot;First time to NZ, first time skiing, first time in a helicopter, first holiday since the Olympics&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTitmus previously showed off her skiing skills in a video she had uploaded on her Instagram story. In the video, she was asking her instructor if she did well or not after completing one round of skiing. The Olympic champion swimmer asked,&quot;Is that good?&quot;Her trainer responded,&quot;Yeah that was brilliant&quot;Titmus captioned the video as,&quot;Day 1 done!&quot;Ariarne Titmus was last seen in action at the Paris Olympics last year. The Australian swimmer won two gold medals and two silver medals at the quadrennial event, respectively.When Ariarne Titmus talked about successfully defending her Olympic gold medalAriarne Titmus at Paris Olympics [Image Source : Getty]Ariarne Titmus recalled the moment when she successfully defended her Olympic title in the women's 400m freestyle at the quadrennial event held in Paris last year. Titmus had overcome the challenge from the likes of American swimming sensation Katie Ledecky and Canadian swimming champion Summer McIntosh to win the gold medal.Titmus shared glimpses from the victory ceremony of the women's 400m freestyle event on her Instagram story nearly a month ago. She wrote in the caption,&quot;One year on and still feels like yesterday.&quot;In an Instagram post soon after the race, the Australian swimmer shared her thoughts.&quot;In life we’re blessed with rare moments that spark a feeling like no other, an indescribable feeling. Tonight was one of those ❤️ Defending an Olympic title is no easy feat. I feel proud of what I achieved tonight for our great country 💚💛Side note! The crowd tonight was electric!!!!! Memories to last a lifetime ✨✨&quot;In the women's 400m freestyle finals, Ariarne Titmus led the way from the start, eventually finishing the race with a timing of 3:57.49 minutes. Summer McIntosh came a close second, with a timing of 3:58.37 minutes. Despite not being up to the mark, Katie Ledecky won the bronze medal with a timing of 4:00.86 minutes.Ariarne Titmus went on to win a gold medal for Team Australia in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay. The Australian swimmer also clinched two silver medals in the women's 200m freestyle event and the women's 800m freestyle event, respectively.