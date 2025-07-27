  • home icon
"Still feels like yesterday"- Ariarne Titmus remenisces over defeating Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh to successfully defending Olympic gold medal

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Jul 27, 2025 01:43 GMT
Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 1 - Source: Getty
Ariarne Titmus competes in Swimming at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 1 - Source: Getty

Ariarne Titmus became nostalgic as she reflected on her Olympic gold medal victory at the Paris Olympics a year later. The Australian swimmer won the gold medal in the Women's 400m Freestyle after putting forward an incredible performance to defeat Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh to successfully defend her title.

Titmus marched into the Paris Olympics as the defending champion in the women's 200m and 400m freestyle events. Moreover, fans were excited to witness a face-off between Ariarne Titmus, Katie Ledecky, and Summer McIntosh, as they have been pushing the limits of the women's 400m freestyle for the past few years by lowering the world record at major competitions.

The Australian swimmer gave a glimpse of her peak form to the world right before the Paris Olympics at the Australian Olympic trials where she set a new world record in the women's 200m freestyle with a performance of 1:52.23. Ariarne Titmus clocked 3:57.49 to win the gold medal, Summer McIntosh finished second with a performance of 3:58.37, and Katie Ledecky won the bronze medal after clocking 4:00.86.

As a year passed since the day she won the gold medal, Titmus shared her pictures from the podium and expressed her nostalgia. While describing one of the happiest moments of her swimming career, she wrote:

"One year on and still feels like yesterday."
Ariarne Titmus reacts to her Olympic win | Instagram@ariarnetitmus_
Ariarne Titmus reacts to her Olympic win | Instagram@ariarnetitmus_

Ariarne Titmus on winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics

Titmus celebrates after winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics - Source: Getty Images
Titmus celebrates after winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics - Source: Getty Images

Ariarne Titmus penned a heartfelt note after her victory in the women's 400m freestyle at the Paris Olympics. The Australian swimmer shared that it was an unforgettable moment for her and reflected on overcoming hardships to eventually win the gold medal and successfully defend her Olympic title.

She expressed her pride in being able to win the gold medal for her country against an amazing lineup of swimmers.

"In life we’re blessed with rare moments that spark a feeling like no other, an indescribable feeling. Tonight was one of those ❤️ Defending an Olympic title is no easy feat. I feel proud of what I achieved tonight for our great country 💚💛Side note! The crowd tonight was electric!!!!! Memories to last a lifetime ✨✨" she wrote.
Titmus thanked her fans for their encouragement and revealed that the crowd support in the Olympic Arena was amazing, which helped the participating athletes to push themselves to their level best.

