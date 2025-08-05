"Little Arnie still pinches herself" - Ariarne Titmus makes feelings known on her new pursuit at World Aquatics Championships

Ariarne Titmus opened up about her experience at the World Aquatics Championships 2025, as she picked up a new role this year. The Australian has taken a lengthy hiatus from swimming after her Paris Olympics campaign in August last year.Titmus was last seen in action during the 2024 Summer Games, where she bagged four Olympic medals, two gold and two silver. Following her successful run at this campaign, she announced her break from the sport in pursuit of preparing herself for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Although she is on a break, she hasn't cut all ties from the swimming world, as she was recently seen at the World Aquatics Championships 2025.The Aussie isn't a part of the championships as a swimmer this year, but has taken on the role of a commentator with the Wide World of Sports. She was a seismic void this year at the Championships, but Titmus surely enjoyed her experience as a commentator, as she penned a lengthy note, making her feelings known about her new role on Instagram.Uploading a bunch of pictures from the newsroom, she admitted that it was surely a challenge for her, but she also had fun.&quot;A very different looking World Championships for me this year! But it was still certainly a challenge that I had a lot of fun with and learnt as much as I could as the week went on. Thank you to the team at @wwos for giving me this opportunity and making me feel like I’m a part of the family straight away 🫶 We all couldn’t have got through this week without your guidance and support,&quot; wrote Ariarne Titmus.She added:&quot;Little Arnie still pinches herself that she’s in the comm box with @giaan.rooney and @ian.thorpe ❤️ Along with @mathewjthompson and @cate_campbell on deck in Singapore, you have been the best bunch to work with. This was the first time in a long time where I’ve been able to truly watch the swimming and enjoy it.&quot;Here is the full caption: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAriarne Titmus is a formidable swimmer and has proved her billing in the previous iterations of the World Championships, as she has nabbed six gold medals, two silver medals, and five bronze medals in both the long and short course championships.Ariarne Titmus opened up about her mindset for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics In a conversation with The Sydney Morning Herald in January 2025, Ariarne Titmus confirmed her decision to take an extended break of 12 months after the Paris Olympics. Revealing her plan of getting back to the water, she said that the Olympics have been a very important part of her career, and her main focus was to gear up for the 2028 LA Olympics.“For me, there’s no point racing when I’m not going to be able to perform at my best or near my best. When you’re at the tail end of your career, the Olympics just become so much more important. I’ll be going back to training to be able to gear up for LA. It’s the Olympic Games that now my eyes are on,&quot; said Arirane Titmus. In this interview, Ariarne Titmus also revealed that she would be back in the water by July 2025; however, she hasn't made any announcement of her comeback so far and is currently enjoying her downtime.