Ariarne Titmus reveals what keeps her mind ‘at ease’ while adjusting to new role at World Aquatics Championships 2025

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus recently shared glimpses of her workout sessions, which keep her at ease amid her new commentary role for the World Aquatics Championships 2025. Titmus is working for the Australian Broadcasting Network, NINE.
Titmus, who had won three medals, including two gold in the 400m free and 4x200m free events in 2023, isn't competing in Singapore for her national team due to her prolonged break from swimming. However, she has been involved in the competition in a different role as she is analyzing the action from the commentary box, similar to her time during the 2025 Australian Open.
Amidst her commentary role, Titmus spared some time in the gym to focus on her fitness even during this break from swimming. She shared a picture of her gym sessions on her Instagram stories and wrote:
"Making use of the hotel gym! Getting a bit of exercise in between the swimming commentary creates a sense of routine that keeps my mind at ease."
Ariarne Titmus' Australian team had some impressive results on the first day of the World Aquatics Championships, which saw the 4x100m free men's and women's teams both clinch gold medals.
Ariarne Titmus explained her emotions after winning her first Olympic gold medal
Ariarne Titmus shed light on the emotions she felt after winning her first Olympic gold medal. This came during the 400m freestyle event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
In a recent conversation, Titmus said winning the gold medal was one of the most emotional moments of her life. Additionally, Titmus also mentioned that she felt a sense of relief after winning the gold medal, as the hard work behind this goal paid off. She said (via Two Am I podcast, 25:31 onwards)
"When I won this, it's probably the best feeling I've ever felt in my life because it's so hard to explain, but imagine achieving your entire dream for your life in a split second and you're never going to beat it. When I did it, of course I felt happiness but it was just this unbelievable sense of relief and like this massive weight has been lifted off my shoulder."
Ariarne Titmus also said during the conversation that becoming an Olympic gold medalist brought about rapid changes to her life and also helped her build a legacy of her own.