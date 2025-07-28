Ariarne Titmus reveals what keeps her mind ‘at ease’ while adjusting to new role at World Aquatics Championships 2025

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus recently shared glimpses of her workout sessions, which keep her at ease amid her new commentary role for the World Aquatics Championships 2025. Titmus is working for the Australian Broadcasting Network, NINE.

Ad

Titmus, who had won three medals, including two gold in the 400m free and 4x200m free events in 2023, isn't competing in Singapore for her national team due to her prolonged break from swimming. However, she has been involved in the competition in a different role as she is analyzing the action from the commentary box, similar to her time during the 2025 Australian Open.

Amidst her commentary role, Titmus spared some time in the gym to focus on her fitness even during this break from swimming. She shared a picture of her gym sessions on her Instagram stories and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Making use of the hotel gym! Getting a bit of exercise in between the swimming commentary creates a sense of routine that keeps my mind at ease."

Screenshot of Titmus' workout sessions amidst her commentary role (Image via: @ariarnetitmus_ on Instagram)

Ariarne Titmus' Australian team had some impressive results on the first day of the World Aquatics Championships, which saw the 4x100m free men's and women's teams both clinch gold medals.

Ad

Ariarne Titmus explained her emotions after winning her first Olympic gold medal

Ariarne Titmus (Image via: Getty)

Ariarne Titmus shed light on the emotions she felt after winning her first Olympic gold medal. This came during the 400m freestyle event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Ad

In a recent conversation, Titmus said winning the gold medal was one of the most emotional moments of her life. Additionally, Titmus also mentioned that she felt a sense of relief after winning the gold medal, as the hard work behind this goal paid off. She said (via Two Am I podcast, 25:31 onwards)

"When I won this, it's probably the best feeling I've ever felt in my life because it's so hard to explain, but imagine achieving your entire dream for your life in a split second and you're never going to beat it. When I did it, of course I felt happiness but it was just this unbelievable sense of relief and like this massive weight has been lifted off my shoulder."

Ad

Ariarne Titmus also said during the conversation that becoming an Olympic gold medalist brought about rapid changes to her life and also helped her build a legacy of her own.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More