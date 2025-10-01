Ariarne Titmus flaunts multi-billion-dollar brand Tiffany & Co's jewellery in a stunning glossy gown

Ariarne Titmus turned heads with her multi-billion-dollar Tiffany & Co. jewelry set during the brand's recent event. The swimmer also flaunted her glossy gown in her latest update.

The Aussie was last seen in action during the Paris Olympics, following which she has been in her off-season. She has been enjoying her time away from competitive swimming, using the time to spend time with her loved ones, travelling, and more. Most recently she appeared in the new store opening of Tiffany & Co in Adelaide.

Taking to her Instagram story, she shared updates from her visit to the event, showcasing her time there. She uploaded a mirror selfie, where she flaunted a sleeveless glossy brown-colored gown, which was enhanced by the multi-billion-dollar brands' jewelry set. Here is the snapshot of the update:

Titmus' Instagram story

Along with this, she also posted a picture of the dinner table, which had a menu with Tiffany&Co.'s name engraved on it.

Titmus' Instagram story

In August this year, Titmus went on an adventurous vacation to New Zealand with her boyfriend, Mack. She shared pictures from her trip on Instagram, showing her experience on a helicopter ride, trying her hand at skiing and more. In the post's caption, she revealed that this was her first holiday since the Paris Olympics.

Ariarne Titmus opened up about how her perception of life changed after the Paris Olympics

Ariarne Titmus delivered a stunning performance at the Paris Olympics, winning four medals, including two gold and two silver medals. Following this campaign, the Aussie has been on a hiatus, and amid this, she sat for a conversation with The Inherited Podcast, where she made her feelings known about how her outlook on life changed after the Olympics.

Revealing that during the Summer Games, her focus wasn't just on winning a gold medal for herself, but she wanted to win the medal for her country. Emphasizing the emotions the Olympics Games hold for her, she said: (14:40 onwards)

“My outlook on the Olympics and the bigger picture has changed, and that’s probably because I’ve grown up as well. At the end of the day, it’s just swimming. Coming home from the Olympics, it’s not just about sport, it’s about the emotions you draw out of people and the impact you have on the world,” Ariarne Titmus said.

She added:

“I don't think we realize that when we're over there competing, because, for me, I’m just swimming and trying to achieve my goals, but my outlook on the Olympics and how I feel post-Games has definitely changed in the last three years."

Ariarne Titmus recently also stole the spotlight in her red gown during her visit to the 2025 Brownlow Medal red carpet event.

