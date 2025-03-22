Ariarne Titmus rocks an off-shoulder black dress at opening night of Romeo and Juliet Orchestra

While embracing her break from swimming, Ariarne Titmus was recently spotted at the opening night of Kenneth MacMillan’s Romeo and Juliet Orchestra at QPAC’s Lyric Theatre in South Brisbane, Australia. Titmus opted for an extended break from the sport following her successful streak at the Paris Olympics.

The Australian swimmer was spotted donning a black off-shoulder dress as she attended the musical-drama event presented by the Queensland Symphony Orchestra at the Queensland Ballet. She elevated her outfit with a sleek pulled-back bun.

Titmus completed her look with minimal and dainty jewelry, including a ring, pearl earrings, and bracelet. She gave fans a glimpse of her gorgeous look by sharing a selfie on her Instagram story. She later posed for a selfie with her friend and wrote:

"Opening Night loo pics."

Titmus also shared a snap of her ballet ticket.

Screenshot of Titmis' Instagram story.

Ariarne Titmus enjoyed a victorious run at the 2024 Paris Games, securing four medals. The 24-year old swimming star bagged two gold medals in the 400m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle events. Further, the 24-year-old also took home two silver medals in individual events, including 200m and 800m freestyle events.

Ariarne Titmus steps into the role of commentator at the 2025 Australian Open during her extended break following the Paris Games

Ariarne Titmus of Team Australia poses during the Olympic Games 2024 Paris in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Ariarne Titmus has been keeping a hectic schedule following her appearance at the 2024 Paris Games. She is seen navigating a packed schedule filled with media appearances and attending high-profile events and other engagements.

The Launceston native was recently seen stepping into the role of commentator at the 2025 Australian Open. She embraced the responsibility at the tennis event for Channel Nine from January 6 to 26, 2025. The Australian swimmer shared a glimpse of her day as a commentator on social media, where her day started with getting ready with hair and make-up followed by a voice-over session.

Titmus was further seen navigating through the arena while interviewing a few fans present at the event. The multiple-time Olympian was seen trying her hand at the new sport with the fans while also savoring ice cream.

Sharing a glimpse of her time at the tennis event, Titmus wrote:

"A little snippet into what my days were like at the AO last week 🎾🏓 I had an absolute ball 🥰🥰 @wwos @channel9"

Ariarne Titmus was also seen showing off her Rafael Nadal's Nike collection at the Australian Open.

