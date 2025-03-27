Ariarne Titmus received a surprise from Nike and flaunted the brand's shoes in her recent update. The swimmer also recently shared glimpses of March on social media.

Titmus has been in her off-season since her Paris Olympics campaign. She has been sharing several updates of her downtime on social media, including her appearance in various events, her donning several glamorous outfits, and her enjoying her downtime vacations, among many more. Most recently, she revealed a surprise she received from a multi-billion dollar brand (as per Forbes), Nike.

Titmus shared a picture of a classy pink-colored shoe with a funky sole on her Instagram story, and expressing excitement about the same, she wrote:

"My kind of delivery days @nike🙌"

Titmus' Instagram story (@ariarnetitmus_)

A few days ahead of this, Titmus made an announcement while appealing to her fans. She announced her role as the brand ambassador of the upcoming Australian Made campaign, where she appealed to the fans to encourage purchase from local brands.

Titmus reshared a post by the campaign on her Instagram story and wrote:

"I'm proud to announce I'm Australian Made week ambassador this year! Australian Made Week is from 19-25 May, and I encourage you all to go for gold and sypport locally produced goods. 💛💚"

When Ariarne Titmus made her feelings known about healthy competition and learning

Ariarne Titmus sat for an interview with 'The House of Wellness' last year and spoke about healthy competition and how she learned a lot of valuable things from Katie Ledecky. Praising the American, Titmus said (0:48 onwards):

“I mean, Katie kind of paved the way for women's swimming and I guess I learned from how she raced and tried to transition that into my swimming with competitors as well"

"When I'm behind the blocks, certainly they are my competitors, but as soon as the race is over, I really just look to them as the person they are because I value that more than who they are as an athlete and I hope people see that the same with me too," the Aussie added.

Ariarne Titmus won four medals, including two gold and two silver, at the Paris Olympics. She bagged her first gold medal in the 400m freestyle event, where she defeated Ledecky. The Australian won another gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay, where she swam as the anchor leg and played a significant role in the team's victory and making a new Olympic record.

