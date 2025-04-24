Ariarne Titmus steals the show with an all red dress at the Laureus Sports Awards

Olympic champion swimmer Ariarne Titmus stole the spotlight with an all red dress at the Laureus World Sports Awards. Though the Australian swimmer didn't win any award, she was appreciated for her outfit.

Titmus was present as a nominee for the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award. The award was ultimately won by Rebeca Andrade of Brazil, who marked a strong comeback at the Paris Olympics despite recurring injuries that almost made her quit gymnastics overall.

Titmus shared some photos on her Instagram profile, including a photo session with Rafael Nadal, the Spanish tennis sensation. She wrote in the caption,

"Last night I was pinching myself that I belonged in a room full of some of our planets greatest athletes. The little seven year old Arnie never dreamt she’d one day be amongst such greatness. I feel so proud to be a nominee and last night will sit with me forever. A quick trip to Spain, but one well worth it!"

Ariarne Titmus was diagnosed with ovarian tumour in October 2023. However, the 24-year-old Australian swimmer recovered in time to register a strong comeback at the Paris Olympics, winning 2 gold and 2 silver medals in total.

Ariarne Titmus reveals her thoughts on what keeps her growing despite her status

Ariarne Titmus shares her thoughts on her motivation [Image Source : Getty]

Even before she has officially turned 25, Ariarne Titmus is now one of the most decorated female swimmers in the history of Australia. She is also the current world record holder in the women's 200m and 400m freestyle categories.

In a recent Q & A with her fans on Instagram, Titmus revealed what keeps her growing despite attaining so much at such a young age. Titmus wrote,

"Always having goals to work towards/ purpose is really important. At the moment I'm giving myself the chance to set my mind free from high performance swimming to pursue goals in my personal life. Having achieved so much in swimming before the age of 25 meant that I have had to dedicate so much time to that part of my life. I'm enjoying the growth I've found within myself over the past few months."

Though Ariarne Titmus won't be participating in the World Championships this year, she is looking to ensure her participation at the Los Angeles Olympics, which will be held in mid July of 2028.

