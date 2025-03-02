Arnold Classic 2025 Results: Derek Lunsford overpowers former champion Samson Dauda to win Men's Open, taking home $500,000

The Arnold Sports Festival kicked off on Friday, 28 February 2025, featuring multiple events and competitors from all around the world. The annual sports festival, which was established by the legendary bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger and FBI Agent Jim Lorier in 1989, is being held over four days at the Columbus Convention Center in Ohio.

The Arnold Sports Festival recently concluded the highly popular Arnold Classic, which featured seven categories that included Arnold Classic Men's Open, Classic Physique, Men's Physique, Wheelchair, Bikini International, Wellness International, and Fitness International with a massive prize purse at stake.

The Arnold Classic 2025 men's open event was highly anticipated by fans as it featured former Arnold Classic Champion Samson Dauda, along with several other strong competitors who were accepted through invitations to compete in the prestigious event. Moreover, the Arnold Classic Men's Open boasted a massive $500,000 in prize money for the winner along with the Arnold Classic trophy.

Arnold Classic 2025 Complete Results

The complete results of the Arnold Classic 2025 are as follows:

Arnold Classic Men’s Open Results

Derek Lunsford won the Arnold Classic Men's Open title after competing against a highly competitive lineup and winning over former champion Samson Dauda, who clinched the title in 2023. Dauda finished as the runner-up, and Andrew Jacked placed third overall.

Derek Lunsford clinched the title in his debut appearance in the event, winning $500,000 as he gears up to participate in Mr.Olympia later this year. The prize money offered in the Arnold Classic this year has been increased by $200,000 from last year's prize purse. Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke about the ramp-up in the prize money during an interview last year and revealed that the decision was made after taking into consideration Mr. Olympia increasing the remuneration for the winner of the prestigious bodybuilding contest.

The final standings in the Arnold Classic Men's Open are as follows:

Derek Lunsford Samson Dauda Andrew Jacked Brandon Curry William Bonac Akim Williams Shaun Clarida James Hollingshead Carlos Thomas Jr. Patrick Moore

Classic Physique Results

Mike Sommerfeld Logan Franklin Matthew Greggo Michael Davoul Wesley Vissers Jihoon Bang Osmar Alanis Jeremiah Willies

Men’s Physique Results

Ali Bilal Erin Banks Diogo Montenegro Emmanuel Costa Alessandro Cavagnola Jason Huynh Guilherme Gualberto Sidy Pouye

Wheelchair Results

Rajesh John James Berger Gabriele Andruilli Kevin Secundino Harold Kelley Bradley Betts

Bikini International Results

Vania Auguste Aimee Delgado Ashlyn Little Maria Acosta Ariana Brothers Jasmine Gonzalez Tamekia Carter Jordan Brannon

Wellness International Results

Eduarda Bezerra Isabelle Nunes Elisa Alcantara Kassandra Gillis Sandra Colorado Lisa Meiswinkel Johanna Calcano Simara Walter

Fitness International Results

Jaclyn Baker Michelle Fredua-Mensah Tamara Vahn Amber Steffen Andrea Glass Tiffany Chandler Kristin Pope Michelle Gales Minna Pajulahti Rene Brosch

