Arnold Schwarzenegger hits the gym in Birmingham as the Arnold Sports Festival UK flags off

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently concluded the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio which he described as the "biggest and best" ever in the event's 30-year-history. As the festival is now a global phenomenon, the star bodybuilder has now moved to its UK leg which is held in Birmingham.

Due to the immense popularity of the sports festival which was once restricted to the United States only, it is now being conducted in different parts of the world like South America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Russia.

The Arnold Sports Festival was initially established by Arnold Schwarzenegger and former FBI agent Jim Lorimer as a single bodybuilding contest but now features over 50 sporting events and a surplus of 12,000 participants.

Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Instagram to inform his fans that he had reached Birmingham to be a part of the Arnold Sports Festival UK. With March 15 being the first day of the sports festival Schwarzenegger took the opportunity to meet his fans as well as cheer on the contestants.

On the opening day of the Arnold Sports Festival UK, Arnold Schwarzenegger hit the gym to get a pump. He shared glimpses of his meeting with fans as well as champion bodybuilder Ronnie Coleman on his social media handle.

"I’m so pumped up to be at the @arnoldexpouk meeting the fans and getting a pump in Birmingham," read the caption.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's early bodybuilding career

Arnold Schwarzengger was first introduced to bodybuilding when his school football coach took him to a local gym. After being a regular gym goer, Schwarzenegger decided to pursue bodybuilding professionally over football.

He began weight training at the age of 15 with hopes of making it big as a bodybuilder after participating in various football tournaments as a youngster. Schwarzenegger made his first competitive appearance as a 17-year old in 1963. However, he could not win any competition in his debut year.

Arnold Schwarzenegger won his first bodybuilding contest in 1964 as he kept on improving over a period of time. Furthermore, along with bodybuilding in 1969, he would participate in powerlifting contests as well. He won powerlifting contests in 1966 and 1968.

Despite early success, Arnold remained laser focused on winning Mr Olympia. He made his Mr Olympia debut in 1969 but could not convert it into a title win. Three-time Mr Olympia Champion Sergio Olivia won the title in 1969.

Arnold Schwarzenegger returned to the contest in 1970 after a year of tireless hardwork and focus. He clinched his first Mr Olympia title in 1970 and in the process became the youngest Mr Olympia ever.