Arnold Sports Festival UK 2024: Schedule, venue, top contenders & more

The Arnold Sports Festival UK will be held between March 15 and March 17 at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham. The tickets for the biggest expo in England are out on their official website.

The Arnold Sports Festival comprises various events such as bodybuilding and the famous Arnold Strongman. The bodybuilding and powerlifting events of the festival will be supervised by the IFBB and IPF respectively.

Besides, the festival will also feature the Arnold Seminar in which the world-famous bodybuilder turned actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger sits down for a Q&A session on the stage. It will also feature more than 200+ exhibitors and 70,000+ paid attendees.

Mitchell Gilbert, the chief cameraman of the Arnold Sports Festival UK recently shared the teaser of the 2024 Arnold Sports Festival UK.

"Everything is always impossible until someone does it! See you in Birmingham at Arnold Festival UK next week."

It will be a heavyweight clash in the Arnold Classic 2024 with the star-studded roster of the event revealed. Hadi Choopan, the recent winner of the Arnold Classic in Ohio will be one of the major favorites going into the tournament. He will face a potent challenge from the 2023 Arnold Classic (US) winner and the runner-up of the event this time around, Samson Dauda.

Other potent candidates for the title include the last Arnold Classic UK winner Andrew Jacked and fan-favorite James Hollingshed.

Schedule of the Arnold Sports Festival UK 2024

Thursday (March 14)

IFBB Pro League Meet & Greet- 7:00 PM

Friday (March 15)

Arnold Fitness Games- 9:00 AM- 5:00 PM

Arnold UK Classique Physique- 10:00 AM

Fitness International UK- 10:00 AM

Wellness International UK- 10:00 AM

Arnold Expo- 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Medieval Games- 10:00 AM- 5:00 PM

Powerlifting- 10:00 AM- 1:00 PM

Arnold Classic UK Men's Open- 7:00 PM- 9:30 PM

Wellness International UK Finals- 7:00 PM- 9:30 PM

Fitness International UK Finals- 7:00 PM- 9:30 PM

Arnold UK Classic Physique Finals- 7:00 PM- 9:30 PM

Saturday (March 16)

Ring Sports (6-12 years old)- 8:00 AM- 1:00 PM

Arnold Fitness Games- 9:00 AM- 5:00 PM

Arnold UK Men's Physique- 10:00 AM

Bikini International UK- 10:00 AM

Pro Wheelchair UK- 10:00 AM

Medieval Games- 10:00 AM- 5:00 PM

Arnold Strongman Classic- 11:00 AM

Powerlifting- 1:30- 4:30 PM

Arnold Seminar- 5:00 PM- 6:00 PM

Bikini International UK Finals- 7:00 PM- 9:30 PM

Arnold Classic UK Men's Open Finals- 7:00 PM- 9:30 PM

Sunday (March 17)

Tatami Sports (6-12 years old) - 8:00 AM- 1:00 PM

Arnold Fitness Games-9:00 AM- 5:00 PM

Medieval Games- 10:00 AM- 5:00 PM

Arnold Expo- 10:00 AM- 4:00 PM

Arnold Strongman Classic UK- 11:00 AM

Powerlifting- 12:30 PM- 3:30 PM

Tatami Sports (13 years and older)- 1:00 PM- 4:00 PM

What was the "Pump App Village" that was present at the Arnold Sports Festival 2024?

The Pump is an application created by Arnold Schwarzenegger that aims to motivate young fitness enthusiasts and help in their holistic body development. It helps to bring together like-minded individuals on the platform.

The member of the Pump app which is colloquially called the Pump App Village was present at the Arnold Sports Festival in Ohio. Schwarzenegger took to Instagram to highlight the presence of the members of the Pump app.

"One of the highlights at this year’s @ArnoldSports was bringing together The Pump app village in person for the first time. Talking to all of you, hearing your success stories, and seeing you connect, I realized we’ve succeeded at building the positive corner of the internet," his post read.

The application is available on the Play Store and the App Store and will contain all of Arnold's workouts, fitness drills, and articles. The bodybuilder-turned-actor himself will be posting daily updates through the app and will be available for Q&A sessions. The monthly subscription for the application is $9.99 and the annual subscription is $99.