What is "The Pump"? All about Arnold Schwarzenegger's fitness community that aims to inspire a generation

The Pump, created by Arnold Schwarzenegger, is a fitness community aimed at inspiring the youth, fueling body transformations, improving self-confidence, and ultimately leading to the holistic development of individuals.

The pump was designed exclusively to promote fitness, bringing together like-minded individuals and creating success stories that inspire the world. Schwarzenegger welcomed members of The Pump app to this year's Arnold Sports Festival, which was "the biggest and best Arnold Sports Festival" as stated by the legend himself.

Schwarzenegger took to Instagram to inform his fans that meeting The Pump app village in person was one of the highlights of this year's Arnold Sports Festival.

"One of the highlights at this year’s @ArnoldSports was bringing together The Pump app village in person for the first time. Talking to all of you, hearing your success stories, and seeing you connect, I realized we’ve succeeded at building the positive corner of the internet," his post read.

What exactly is "The Pump" by Arnold Schwarzenegger?

The Pump is a community created by Arnold Schwarzenegger, aimed at pushing individuals to be their best selves. The Pump app, available on the App Store and the Play Store, contains all of Arnold’s workouts, videos, and articles. Through the app, one can also be a part of a community of like-minded individuals focused on becoming their best selves.

Will Arnold Schwarzenegger actively participate?

Arnold Schwarzenegger is the mastermind behind the enterprise and is actively involved in it. With constant updates about the training programs and regular Q&A sessions, Arnold plays an active role in the community.

What are the exclusive member features and how much does it cost?

An exclusive member of the app gets access to diet and nutrition advice, Q&As with Arnold, Q&As with nutrition and training experts, A supportive community of thousands led by Arnold, a workout calendar, exclusive videos and photos from the Schwarzenegger archive, Customized training programs designed by Arnold, a personalized habit tracker, and an exercise library with video demonstrations.

The application offers a free seven-day trial for users to understand and learn about the community, which can be canceled at any time. The app also offers two types of payment, namely a monthly subscription or a yearly subscription. The monthly subscription is $9.99 and the yearly subscription is $99.