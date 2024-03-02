Arnold Sports Festival 2024 Day 2 results: Wesley Vissers tops the Classic Physique Category

The Arnold Sports Festival 2024 takes place in Columbus, Ohio from February 29 to March 3. This prestigious sports festival continued on Friday (March 1), with Wesley Vissers bagging gold in the classic physique category of bodybuilding.

The Arnold Sports Festival 2024 features one of the most prominent events in bodybuilding: the Arnold Classic. Vissers surprisingly topped the podium and bagged $60,000 as prize money for winning this competition.

Chris Bumstead, the reigning champion of the Olympia Classic Physique tournament, and Ramon Rocha Queiroz, the runner-up, were widely considered to be the leading contenders for the Classic Physique Category. However, Wesley Vissers outperformed both in the Classic category to become the Arnold Classic Physique champion for 2024.

Here are the declared results of Arnold Sports Festival 2024 till now:

Classic Physique Results:

First Place: Wesley Vissers

Second Place: Ramon Rocha Queiroz

Third Place: Urs Kalecinski

Fourth Place: Breon Ansley

Fifth Place: Michael Daboul

Sixth Place: Damien Patrick

Classic Wellness International Results:

First Place: Francielle Mattos

Second Place: Isabelle Nunes

Third Place: Sandra Colorado Acal

Fourth Place: Bruna Seredich

Fifth Place: Lili Dong

Sixth Place: Anne-Marie Gobeil

2024 Arnold Classic Fitness International Results: Ariel Khadr wins Fitness for the third time

The final of the Arnold Classic Fitness International Tournament 2024 began on Friday night (March 01), with Ariel Khadr defending the Classic Fitness International title for the third consecutive time at the Columbus sports arena.

Fitness contests typically involve two rounds of competition. Judges use these rounds to evaluate the contestants and determine a winner. Last year in Columbus, Ariel Khadr defeated Jaclyn Baker to secure her title. The two-time champion, Ariel Khadr, closed the gap in the physique round with all the contestants to defend her Fitness International title this year.

Jaclyn Baker finished in second place at the 2024 Arnold Classic Fitness International Tournament after Ariel Khadr. Previously, Baker finished in third place at the 2023 Olympia, one spot ahead of Ariel Khadr.

Here are the detailed results of this tournament:

Classic Fitness International Results:

First Place – Ariel Khadr ($25,000)

Second Place – Jaclyn Baker ($13,000)

Third Place – Jodi Boam ($8,000)

Fourth Place – Michelle Fredua-Mensah ($5,000)

Fifth Place – Aurika Tyrgale ($3,000)

Sixth Place – Tamara Vahn ($2,000)

Seventh Place – Tiffany Chandler

Eighth Place – Anna Fomina

Ninth Place – Minna Pajulahti

Tenth Place – Abby Bolton