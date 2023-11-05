Who won Mr Olympia Classic Physique 2023? Entire standings explored

Joe Weider's Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend 2023 has come to a successful conclusion. Mr Olympia Classic Physique 2023 was won by Chris Bumstead who registered his fifth consecutive win in the division.

The top four pots were held by exactly the same bodybuilders who stood in the 2022 edition of the competition. Ramon Rocha Queiroz finished as runner up for the second time against Bumstead.

Young German bodybuilder Urs Kalecinski also retained his third spot in the 2023 edition of the competition. However, his physique did seem to get better giving a glimpse that he could be a future champion in the division.

Below are the standings of the Mr Olympia Classic Physique 2023:

First Place - Chris Bumstead

Second Place - Ramon Rocha Queiroz

Third Place - Urs Kalecinski

Fourth Place - Breon Ansley

Fifth Place - Terrence Ruffin

Sixth Place - Michael Daboul

Seventh Place - Wesley Vissers

Eighth Place - Mike Sommerfeld

Ninth Place - Vahid Badpei

Tenth Place - Jae Hun Park

How much did Chris Bumstead earn for winning the Mr Olympia Classic Physique 2023?

The Canadian bodybuilder had registered his name as a legend in the Classic Physique division. His body shape and detailing seem to be even better than how it was in the 2022 edition of the competitions.

However, for winning the Mr Olympia Classic Physique 2023, Chris Bumstead received a paycheck of $50,000. But that does not matter as he would now get even more huge deals from the sponsors and brands across the globe.

Below is the prize money payout for the top 5 bodybuilders in the Mr Olympia Classic Physique 2023:

First Place - Chris Bumstead ($50,000)

Second Place - Ramon Rocha Queiroz ($20,000)

Third Place - Urs Kalecinski ($12,000)

Fourth Place - Breon Ansley ($7,000)

Fifth Place - Terrence Ruffin ($6,000)

Exploring other winners and their earnings of the 2023 Olympia Weekend

Joe Weider's Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend hosted a total of 11 competitions from November 2 to 5 at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida. The biggest prize is reserved for the men's division winner and the winner of the 2023 Mr Olympia was Derek Lunsford.

The Men's 212 Olympia was conquered by Keone Pearson and the Men's Physique division saw Ryan Terry coming out victorious. The Mr Olympia Classic Physique 2023 saw Chris Bumstead register his fifth victory in the division.

The 2023 Olympia Weekend winners:

Mr Olympia 2023 - Derek Lunsford ($400,000)

Mr Olympia Classic Physique - Chris Bumstead ($50,000)

Men's 212 Olympia - Keone Pearson ($50,000)

Men's Physique Olympia - Ryan Terry ($50,000)

Ms Olympia 2023 - Andrea Shaw ($50,000)

Figure Olympia - Cydney Gillon ($50,000)

Women’s Physique Olympia - Sarah Villegas ($50,000)

Fitness Olympia - Oksana Grishina ($50,000)

Bikini Olympia - Jennifer Dorie ($50,000)

Wellness Olympia - Francielle Mattos ($50,000)

Pro Wheelchair Olympia - Karol Milewski

The Ms Olympia 2023 witnessed Andrea Shaw winning the title for the fourth time in her career. This got her to tie for the fourth spot for most title wins in the category.