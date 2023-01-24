“We know that’s the battle” - Urs Kalecinski on his ‘mission’ to beat Ramon Rocha Queiroz at 2023 Arnold Classic 

Urs Kalecinski, a bodybuilder who specializes in Classic Physique, is preparing to compete in the 2023 Arnold Classic from March 2 to March 5 in Ohio.

In a recent interview, Kalecinski disclosed that overcoming Ramon Rocha Queiroz will be his most important task over the next seven weeks. He mentioned the battle between him and Queiroz and his friendship with Chris Bumstead:

“We know that’s the battle. Honestly, I love to compete in this area with those kind of guys, especially with Chris [Bumstead] and I always. Yeah, we’re always cool together. We have a lot of contact almost every day, sending some messages and stuff. It’s great to push against each other.”

Urs Kalecinski is getting ready for the 2023 Arnold Classic

The 24-year-old German star Urs Kalecinski quickly gained recognition in the IFBB Pro League. He made his Olympia debut in 2021 and finished in fourth place. After the show, admirers and veterans commented on his appearance and ripped quads.

With a third-place result at the 2022 Arnold Classic, behind winners Terrence Ruffin and Queiroz, Kalecinski showed further promise. A week later, he won the Boston Pro, and after winning the Kuwait Pro, he took first place. He demonstrated several training sessions, including ones with current champion Chris Bumstead, in order to get ready for the biggest event of the year.

Before the Olympia tournament last month, Urs claimed that participation in the 2023 AC competition was planned. Arnold Schwarzenegger himself called him to compete in the competition.

The lineup for the 2023 Arnold Classic recently saw some unexpected changes. Following the announcement of the final competitor's list, Blessing Awodibu and Charles Griffen withdrew. The IFBB subsequently announced additional sanctions for athletes who withdraw from invitational shows after roster announcements.

Giles Thomas of Muscular Development spoke with Urs Kalecinski about his upcoming matchup with Queiroz of Brazil. In his battle against Queiroz, he is very confident. When asked about his comparison with Bumstead and Queiroz, Kalecinski still feels he is an underdog, as he says,

"I... I just can't realize it and I say okay, it's great to hear but in my mind, I'm... I'm still an Underdog and still want to push as hard as possible."

Queiroz has less room to improve as a Classic Physique athlete than Urs does. During the 2022 Olympia weigh-ins, Queiroz came very close to exceeding his height/weight limit. He was four pounds underweight at first, but the problem was finally fixed.

Before calling it a day in his career, Kalecinski wanted to accumulate as many titles as he could. In March, Kalecinski hopes to make a statement against Queiroz by gaining muscular mass in his arms and back.

According to Kalecinski, his Classic Physique weight/height cap allows for an additional 6.6 pounds. He said 'creating an illusion' is what's most essential while exhibiting his body, but he aims to take his time accumulating mass.

Urs Kalecinski and more than 50 other Classic Physique contestants gathered in Las Vegas before the season was completed to crown the Classic Physique Olympia champion. Despite the gains made by Kalecinski and Queiroz, Chris Bumstead showed what was likely his best-conditioned package to date. Chris Bumstead's win despite having a torn bicep made it even more spectacular.

Bumstead will take a break to recharge. Kalecinski is getting ready for another matchup with 2022 Olympia runner-up Queiroz in the coming weeks. The Miracle Bear also talked about the enhancements he wants to make this year.

Urs Kalecinski will next be seen in the 2023 Arnold Classic against a star-shredded lineup that includes Nick Walker, Andrew Jacked, Shaun Clarida, Samson Dauda, and many more.

