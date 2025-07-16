Assuring his support, Usain Bolt pens loving birthday message for mother Jennifer

Usain Bolt penned a loving message for his mother, Jennifer Bolt, on her birthday. In a touching note for his mother, whom he affectionately calls Mommy Jen Jen, Bolt assured her of his support, sharing that she can always count on him.

Earlier this year, on Mother’s Day (May 10), Bolt also shared a loving post for his mother, in which Jennifer was seen holding a bouquet of flowers, likely given to her by the eight-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter.

Recently, on his Instagram handle, Usain Bolt shared an affectionate message for mother on her special day, captioning it:

“Happy Birthday to my Mommy.. just know yuh one son is always here for you 💯🌸”

Last year on his mother’s birthday, he shared a post-victory picture from his London Olympics 100m win, where he claimed the gold medal with a new world record of 9.63s. The picture showed Usain hugging his mother as they shared an emotional moment, surrounded by the crowd in the stadium. He captioned the post on Facebook, writing:

“Happy birthday to my Mommy Jen Jen 🎉”

Notably, Usain was born to father Wellesley and mother Jennifer Bolt on August 21, 1986. Usain faced a huge personal loss this year as his father passed away at the age of 68 after a long illness at a medical facility in Kingston.

Usain Bolt attends Jamaican National Championships 2025, watches Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce compete one last time on home soil

Usain Bolt during the BAUHAUS-galan, part of the 2025 Diamond League (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Usain Bolt attended the Jamaican National Championships 2025, which served as the trials for the World Athletics Championships, scheduled for this year from September 13 to September 21.

There, he also witnessed Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce compete for one last time in Jamaica. During his presence for the meet, he was asked about his favorite race featuring the 10-time world champion. To which, he responded, stating:

“It's always gonna be '08, because we won together and we broke the drought for Jamaica for the 100 meters, you know, nobody's ever done it before, so definitely, I'm happy about that.”

He further went on to share what he would miss about Fraser-Pryce, especially her dominance in the sport despite the emergence of younger competitors. He also commended her longevity with the high level of competition in Jamaica and her being 38 years of age and still giving others a neck-a-neck competition.

