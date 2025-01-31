Usain Bolt pays respect to his roots in Jamaica with a message as he reflects on his murals five years after retiring from track

Usain Bolt paid respect to his roots in Jamaica with a carousel of pictures featuring his murals on walls or town parks at his birthplace. Bolt made his nation beam with pride for his monumental achievements in track and field.

Bolt, hailing a primitive village called Trelawny Parish, had a very humble beginning, with improper electricity and scarcity of water. He won his first prize in grade four and soon realized he was the fastest among other boys his age. He made to it William Knibb (one of the best Trelawny schools) with a scholarship, mainly focussing on cricket training rather than track.

It was at the age of 14 when he showed massive improvement, thus beginning his journey to the top. Cut to 2007, he broke Asafa Powell's 100m world record at the Reebok Grand Prix. He lowered the world record time besides winning the 200m and 4x100m relay at the Beijing Olympics.

Now a retired legend, Usain Bolt took to his Instagram handle to pay respect to the land where he began. His heartfelt caption for his hometown read:

"Them roots, they run deep. 🏠 🇯🇲 Never forget where you came from."

As per a social media post from May 2024, Usain Bolt converted his parents' town into a modern town with the necessary facilities. He built a school, a playground for children, a health center, and others.

The 38-year-old retired with 23 gold medals won across major international competitions. His world records in the 100m, 200m, and 4x200m relay remain unbroken to date.

Usain Bolt once gave the reason behind shooting for brand campaigns in Jamaica

Bolt's legacy still resonates in the sporting world even five years after his retirement. Since his rise to fame, he has been the face of several brand shoots, campaigns, feature films, and podcasts.

While his contemporaries traveled to picturesque international locations for shoots, he chose his homeland. In an interview in 2016, the eight-time Olympic gold medalist expressed his wish to give back to the community by curbing employment issues in Jamaica.

"When we started out people always wanted to do the shoots in Miami, Los Angeles, and all over the world. They used to say, ‘Oh, thanks for bringing the shoots here.' We decided that you know what, we will be doing a lot more shoots. So any contract we sign, the shoot has to be in Jamaica. So we can give people jobs and help people. Over the weekends, we’ll have like over one hundred, two hundred people [working] depending on how big the shoot is," he said in 'Profile' on Television Jamaica.

Bolt amassed the BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year three times and Laureus World Sportsman of the Year besides the Track & Field Athlete of the Year and IAAF World Athlete of the Year.

