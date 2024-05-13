Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Usain Bolt, Justin Gatlin and other athletes extend heartfelt Mother's Day wishes

Top elite athletes, including Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Usain Bolt, took the opportunity on Mother's Day to extend their love and appreciation towards their mothers. Justin Gatlin, Suni Lee, and Kenny Bednarek also seized the occasion.

McLaughlin's mother, Mary, also has a decent high school record on track. She ran on the boy's team at Cardinal O'Hara High School in New York. On Mother's Day, which is annually celebrated on May 12, Sydney expressed her love for her mother by sharing a sweet photo of them on her Instagram story and wrote,

"Love my mama, " adding a white heart and hand-heart emoji.

Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt also showed his admiration for his mother Jennifer Bolt by sharing a heartwarming video featuring himself, his mother, and his wife Kasi Bennett, engaging in a celebration and penning a warm message.

“From Conception you a my Protection, Mama your Love always there for me, Wouldn’t replace you cause you a best one."

Suni Lee shared a picture, from an NFL game featuring the Vikings, of her and her mother, Yeev Thoj, a healthcare worker in Minnesota, and wrote,

"Happy Mother's Day," adding a yellow heart.

After attributing his victory at the 2024 Doha Diamond League to his mother, Kenny Bednarek again took the opportunity to show his affection and reverence to his mother by collaborating in a video with LA 28 Games. Notably, he was adopted by Mary Bednarek along with his twin brother Ian.

"Hey Mom, I just wanted to let you know Happy Mother's Day and I love you," Bednarek said.

Justin Gatlin shared an old picture of himself and his mother Jeanette from childhood.

“I just want to be better than I was in Tokyo" - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone aims for an improved performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone poses during the Team USA Paris 2024 Olympic Portrait Shoot in Los Angeles, California.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone secured two gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, including the individual 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay.

She registered a stunning time of 51.46 seconds in the individual event to set a world record after defeating Dalilah Muhammad and Femke Bol, who clocked 51.85 and 52.03 seconds, respectively. During a recent interview with KSL Sports, she revealed her aim of boosting her performance in Paris.

“I just want to be better than I was in Tokyo,” McLaughlin-Levrone said. “Improve upon myself. I don’t know what event possibly I’ll be doing but just representing Team USA very well.”

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened her Olympic outdoor season at the 2024 Mt. SAC Relays, competing in the 4x100m relay event.