Kenny Bednarek dedicates Doha Diamond League victory to his mother on her birthday

Kenny Bednarek recently dedicated his Doha Diamond League victory to his mother Mary Ann Bednarek in light of her birthday. The 25-year-old clocked the third-fastest 200m of all time in the Qatari capital.

Kenny Bednarek clocked 19.67s in the 200m and broke the meet record that was set by Noah Lyles who had previously clocked 19.83s in the same event. In the process of winning the gold medal at the event, he defeated fellow American athletes Courtney Lindsey and Kyree King.

Kenny Bednarek took to social media to inform his fans that he dedicated the victory to his mother Mary Ann Bednarek on the special occasion of her birthday. The American athlete shared a collage of their pictures as he celebrated his spectacular victory.

"I dedicate this WIN to my mother @mary_bednarek for her birthday today Happy Birthday Mom!," he wrote.

Mary Bednarek adopted Kenny and his twin brother. Soon after she brought them to Rice Lake where they spent their childhood. His mother has been very supportive of his track and field career.

She spoke to WEAU about his early childhood.

"When you would see him on the track you could see that was where he was happiest … When he was little, I called him my Secretariat. I remember watching Secretariat win by 32 lengths himself and that was Kenny!,” she said.

Kenny Bednarek opens up on winning the gold medal at the Doha Diamond League 2024

Kenny Bednarek's outstanding race at the Doha Diamond League stunned fans and elevated their excitement by multiple folds as the 200m lineup for the U.S. Olympic trials is more competitive than ever.

Bednarek spoke about his performance at the Doha Diamond League right after the race.

"I knew what I was gonna run, I won the world lead, I was just hoping that the weather would work with us and that is what it did so when I crossed the finish line I saw the time I didnt know if it was the lead, they wanted to hand me the lead sign, I knew I did it. We are happy for each others, I am happy for them, they are happy for me, that is all that matters. It is just love. The best I can do this year is gold medal in the Olympics," he said.

Kenny Bednarek now looks forward to the upcoming Olympic trials later this year to seal a spot in the U.S. Olympics team.