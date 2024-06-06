Athing Mu expresses excitement on Coca-Cola endorsement ahead of Paris Olympics

Athing Mu recently joined hands with Coca-Cola for a brand endorsement alongside athletes from various sports like rower Emma Twigg and cyclist Mathilde Gros. The middle-distance runner recently featured in a new campaign with Olay , where she collaborated with women from several sports, including track athlete Sha'Carri Richardson, soccer player Rose Lavelle, former gymnast Laurie Hernandez, and climber Natalia Grossman.

Mu is also associated with various other renowned brands, like Nike, and has been a part of it ever since she turned pro in June 2021. Her most recent brand campaign was with Coca-Cola.

Athing Mu shared a video where she flaunted a black-colored Coca-Cola jacket and struck poses. She opened up about her excitement for the collaboration in her post's caption, which read:

"So thrilled to join the Team Coca-Cola squad alongside incredible athletes from all over the globe!"

Trending

Athing Mu has already enjoyed an impressive career, with her highlight so far being winning two golds at the Tokyo Olympics, in 800m and 4x400m relay. The American also won the 800m gold at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene while clinching bronze in the 2023 edition of the competition in Budapest.

However, she is yet to compete in 2024.

Athing Mu's withdrawals in the 2024 season

Athing Mu at the 2023 Prefontaine Classic

Athing Mu stepped back from competing in the 800m season opener at the Perfontaine Classic 2024 due to a sore hamstring.

Expand Tweet

This was her third withdrawal in the month of May, 2024. She also pulled out from opening her season at the Oxy Inivitational as well as later, the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix.

Mu's coach Bob Kersee revealed that her health was the first priority for him, and that he was focused to make her join the US team.

"She's a veteran, if she's healthy, she can make the team," Kersee said. "And so, if I injure her before, I'm gonna be called a fool; if I don't race her before, I'm gonna get criticism."

Kersee also claimed that he is gearing up Athing Mu for the Paris Olympics trials, which is slated to be held from June 21-30.

The 21-year-old is currently 105th in the overall world ranking while being fifth in the 800m.