Sha'Carri Richardson and Athing Mu sign a brand partnership together featuring other renowned athletes ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024

Sha'Carri Richardson and Athing Mu teamed up for a brand partnership with Olay. In its latest campaign, the track athletes joined hands with women from different sporting domains which also included soccer player Rose Lavelle, sport climber Natalia Grossman, and former gymnast Laurie Hernandez.

Sha'Carri Richardson recently claimed the 100m victory at the 2024 Eugene Diamond League, dubbed Prefontaine Classic. Having risen to fame with her sprint double achievement at the 2023 World Championships, the 24-year-old has showered herself with several lucrative brand deals.

A Nike athlete, Richardson's growing portfolio of endorsements includes Sprite, Android, Nike x Jaquemus, Whoop, Android, Beats by Dre, Air Max Dn, and Oikos, among others. Her unique style made her stand out as one of the most successful brand endorsers from track and field sports.

According to recent news, the two-time World champion entered into her first-ever beauty partnership with Olay. As a part of the brand's new Cleansing Melts, she teamed up with fellow track athlete, Athing Mu.

In an Instagram video posted by Olay, the women athletes were seen answering the roll call, starting and ending with Richardson as the chief character. She twisted the word 'Olay' to 'O-ladies' in a dramatic fashion.

"Oh, hello! #TeamOlay here to compete. See you in Paris, ladies. You bring the game. We’ll bring the better way to wash your face! #GameChanging," the caption read.

Following Richardson, Rose Lavelle called out:

"Oh Natalia"

Natalia Gross further called out:

"Oh Laurie"

Laurie Hernandez, the Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics, called out:

"Oh Athing"

Athing Mu, the youngest in history to hold individual Olympic and world titles, called out:

"Oh Sha'Carri"

Alongside Sha'Carri Richardson, Athing Mu has also teamed up with several brands after rising to the limelight on the track. Besides being a Nike athlete, she partnered with Coca-Cola, and Neiman Marcus and walked the ramp at the New York Fashion Week.

"My family members always dolled up" - Sha'Carri Richardson on her first beauty memory

Sha'Carri Richardson is popular for her vibrant event-day looks, encompassing stiletto-shaped nails, bright hair, and dramatic lashes. The seed of a unique sense of fashion was planted when she saw the women of her house always dressed up, irrespective of the occasion. The reason behind it was to always be presentable.

In an exclusive interview with Nylon.com, the 24-year-old shared the background of her fashion story.

"I grew up in a household full of women, so my first beauty memory would just be seeing my family members always dolled up. They always presented themselves well and kept up with their personal styles, beauty routines, and hair rituals."

Richardson also shared the frame with pop icon Cardi B in her build-up to Paris. They sat in a conversation set up by NBC and the video was released during the 2024 Kentucky Derby.