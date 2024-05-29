 "This year has been humbling" - Sha'Carri Richardson opens up on first win after starting the season with a three-race losing steak

Sha'Carri Richardson claimed the 100m title at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic. She called the experience a humbling one, since it was her first 100m win since September 2023. Richardson will now look to compete at the 2024 US Olympic Trials scheduled in June.

At the 2023 World Championships, Sha'Carri Richardson had won the 100m besides bringing the US into the 4x100m relay, running in the anchor leg. She aimed to repeat the feat at the 2023 Prefontaine Classic in September last year but failed to make it to the podium.

However, her spirit intact, in several media appearances she talked about falling back in love with the sport, as reported by USA Today.

In 2024, after a couple of 200m podium finishes, she prepared for her 100m season opener with a tinge of anxiousness in her heart, as told to NBC. She ultimately found the experience humbling and the crowd cheering after her win made her further believe in her goals.

Trending

"This year has been humbling. So it feels exciting hearing everybody cheering my name. And it gave me reassurance from the outside that I am still who I am and just focus on being just me," the two-time World gold medalist told NBC.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Trials, the 24-year-old won the 100m to qualify for the final Olympic roster. However, she faced the hardest blow when she failed a doping test. Reports said that she had been under the influence of cannabis. Sha'Carri Richardson was handed a one-month suspension, which ended her Tokyo Olympic dreams unexpectedly.

This year, she will seek to follow her coach's advice, who suggests channeling nervousness as motivation. She told Olympics.com:

"As my coach says, use that nervousness as motivation."

Sha'Carri Richardson prepares to make the US Olympic team

2024 Prefontaine Classic

Richardson cruised to victory in the 100m in 10.83s at the 2023 Eugene Diamond League at Hayward Field stadium in Oregon. She was in contention with the 'fastest woman alive', Elaine Thompson-Herah, in 100m. But Richardson was an indomitable force in the race, shifting Thompson-Herah to the last position.

That win not only marked her as a fierce contender but also solidified her aim to make the Paris Olympics team. In a post-race interview with USA Today, she had said:

"I’m excited, I’m eager going into the rest of this season, I’m growing, developing and just getting ready to make that USA Team."

The gates of the 2024 Paris Olympics will open on July 26, the Games slated to be held till August 11, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback