"Sha'Carri Richardson is making track and field cool again" - Fans react to the American's incredible 100m win at the Prefontaine Classic

Sha'Carri Richardson dominated the 100m at the Prefontaine Classic, clocking 10.83s in her 100m season opener. The American athlete stunned track and field fans after the incredible performance in such a highly competitive line-up.

Richardson had a slow start to the Olympic season after losing to Australian athlete Torrie Lewis at the Xiamen Diamond League in the 200m. Despite not performing according to her expectations, Richardson was positive about delivering spectacular performances and improving as the season progressed to the Olympics.

Fans were impressed by her terrific performance at the Prefontaine Classic where she dominated the 100m race right from the start. With a strong start and powerful drive phase, Richardson bettered the likes of Julien Alfred and Dina Asher-Smith who stood as a challenge for her in the finishing moments of the race. Alfred clocked 10.93s and Asher-Smith clocked 10.98s to take the second and third positions, respectively.

Fans took to X to express their opinion and elation about Sha'Carri Richardson winning the Prefontaine Classic.

"She’s making Track and Field cool again," wrote a fan.

Expand Tweet

"I can’t wait for the Olympics," wrote another fan.

Expand Tweet

"Yall created this monster! She on a revenge tour," another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Watched this back about 15x already. This just .....it's too easy . Don't even look right. The field she was up against? Sheeeesh. She going 10.5 low by end of this year," a fan tweeted.

"She got that drive phase on point, Sha'carri," wrote a fan.

" As she should and she would! Ladies and gentlemen she is here for more than one reason! A STAR! ⭐️, another fan chimed in .

Sha'Carri Richardson opens up on goals for the Olympic trials after Prefontaine Classic

Day 4 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson opened up about her goals for the upcoming U.S. Olympic trials in a post-race interview at the Prefontaine Classic. Moreover, she spoke about winning the gold in the 100m.

“Honestly, I feel great about my race. I feel like I’m continuing to grow and develop into a mature young lady, a mature athlete. Obviously, I was nervous. This was my opener. I would not be human to say that I wasn't nervous. I was nervous but used it as my coach says to use that nervousness as motivation," she said.

Opening up about her upcoming weeks before the Olympic trials, she added:

" Grinding, focusing, growing and getting ready for trials."

With the Olympic trials scheduled in a month, the anticipation among fans is at an all-time for the reveal of the U.S. Olympic track and field team.