"I was nervous but used it as motivation"- Sha'Carri Richardson opens up after dominating her 100m season debut at the Prefontaine Classic 2024

Sha'Carri Richardson dominated in her season's 100m debut by standing atop the podium at the Prefontaine Classic 2024. She opened up about the win, claiming to have used her nervousness as motivation. The event was held on Saturday, May 25, at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.

The reigning world champion claimed a powerful victory in the first 100m race of her Olympic year by clocking 10.83s. Initially, Richardson was lagging behind Julien Alfred; however, she picked up pace in the final stage of the race.

Alfred secured the second position after clocking a time of 10.93s and Dina Asher-Smith shared the podium by standing in the third place with a time of 10.98s. Elaine Thompson-Herah missed the podium, clocking a time of 11.30s.

In the post-race interview, Sha'Carri Richardson revealed that she was nervous for her season opener but used it as motivation to win.

"Honestly, I feel great about my race. I feel like I'm continuing to grow, develop into a mature athlete, as well as a vessel that I am put on this earth to do, to continue to grow," Richardson said (via ESPN).

The Olympian added:

"I would not be human to say that I wasn't nervous, but I was nervous, but as my coach said, use that nervousness as motivation."

When asked about her vision for the upcoming weeks, the American sprinter said:

"Grinding, focusing, growing, and getting ready for trial."

Sha'Carri Richardson weighs in on working with Cardi B for the Olympics ad

Sha'Carri Richardson and American rapper Cardi B recently joined hands with the NBC Olympics for an advertising campaign for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics. The 100m world champion recently opened up about her experience with the same.

They were seen having a conversation about the summer games while getting their nails done in the video released by the NBC Olympics on May 4. They discussed the training regime of the athlete and the challenges she faces during her preparations for the events.

Richardson, in an interview with The Spun, revealed that her conversation with the Grammy award winner was a 'very powerful' one.

"Oh my Gosh! I would honestly say just that experience altogether was phenomenal." Richardson said. "She was a very down-to-Earth person and just very relatable. Us actually being able to have a dialogue that was just powerful women talking to each other that understand where they started and where they want to go and seeing that every day just takes a different level of commitment to be in the position where we are career-wise or in life. It was a very powerful moment."

Sha'Carri Richardson opened her season this year at the Xiamen Diamond League, where she competed in the 200m discipline. She faced defeat by the Australian athlete Torrie Lewis and stood in the second position after recording a time of 22.99s.