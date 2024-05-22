 "It was a very powerful moment"- Sha'Carri Richardson opens up on the experience of shooting ad with Cardi B

Sha'Carri Richardson recently revealed about her experience of shooting an ad with the American songwriter and rapper Cardi B ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The American sprinter and the rapper were featured in NBC Universal's advertising campaign for the upcoming Summer Games.

Richardson and Cardi B were seen delighting in a nail makeover session during NBC's Kentucky Derby broadcast on Saturday, May 4, 2024. The American sprinter and the Grammy Award winner relished in a casual conversation, discussing the challenges of their professional pursuits, including Richardson's arduous training session ahead of the Paris Games.

Richardson, who displayed her exceptional athletics prowess at the 2023 World Athletics Championships by securing three medals, opened up about her conversation with the American rapper during an interview with "The Spun," stating it as a "very powerful" conversation.

"Oh my Gosh! I would honestly say just that experience altogether was phenomenal." Richardson said. "She was a very down-to-Earth person and just very relatable. Us actually being able to have a dialogue that was just powerful women talking to each other that understand where they started and where they want to go and seeing that every day just takes a different level of commitment to be in the position where we are career-wise or in life. It was a very powerful moment."

Sha'Carri Richardson invites Cardi B to Paris to witness the 2024 Summer Olympics

Sha'Carri Richardson poses during the Team USA Paris 2024 Olympic Portrait Shoot at NBC Universal Studios Stage 16 on November 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

After remaining absent from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to suspension for consuming banned drugs, Sha'Carri Richardson has now set her sights on clinching a gold at the 2024 Paris Games.

During the conversation with Cardi B, she opened up on her training regime for the Games, while expressing her excitement to compete in the French capital. The American rapper also expressed her love for the city, saying,

"Paris is like one of my favorite places in the world. When the Olympics is, like, in a lit city, it changes the mood. It changes the tone."

Aligning with the rapper's view, Richardson invited her to witness the action unfold in the Paris stadium, adding:

"I feel like the fun is going to be restored back. Fun again back in the Games this year. So you definitely have to come, like you have to come."

To which, Cardi B replied,

""I will come just for you."

Expand Tweet

Sha'Carri Richardson will be seen competing at the 2024 Eugene Diamond League on Saturday, May 25.