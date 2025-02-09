Athing Mu shares sneak peek into her bridal shower ceremony months after engagement to secret boyfriend

Athing Mu is nearing her wedding and recently shared glimpses into her bridal shower ceremony. The Tokyo Olympic champion announced her engagement in September last year but hasn't revealed any details of her soon-to-be husband.

Mu reshared a series of pictures her friends took of her bridal shower ceremony on her Instagram story on Sunday. The event was seemingly organized on Saturday, and Mu could be seen dressed in an all-white outfit during the day and all-black during the night.

Athing Mu's Instagram stories

The 22-year-old announced her engagement in September last year and is now likely headed for marriage in the coming weeks.

Earlier, during a podcast with Jeremy and Jinger Vuolo, Mu revealed that she had flown off to Malibu for a short vacation with her boyfriend following the disappointing run at the US Olympic Trials when he surprised her with a proposal.

"My fiancée was there with me and we were just hanging out and one of the days, he's like there is a really cool spot that we have, that I saw and it'd be really nice to have like a front yard like this because we are always talking about homes,"

“He took me over to that area and he's like check it out and just hang out... he's like alright, I just have one more thing to ask you... I knew that that was going to be the case because when he had first asked me to be his girlfriend, that’s exactly what he asked... I didn’t suspect absolutely anything... because it was a super chilled weekend,” she said. [48:44 onwards]

Mu has also been preparing for a comeback in recent months as she continues to train alongside Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone under Bobby Kersee in Los Angeles. She would be hoping to win her second world title later this year in Tokyo, Japan.

"I realized that I absolutely cannot do it on my own" - Athing Mu on learnings from the 2024 season

Athing Mu at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Source: Getty

Athing Mu became the youngest woman to hold both Olympic and World titles when she won the gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics and 2022 World Championships. She had to settle for a silver in 2023 and failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics last year after an untimely fall in the 800m finals at the US Olympic Trials.

The 22-year-old termed the season tough and shared her learnings during the podcast mentioned above, saying:

"It's been really tough but I realized that I absolutely cannot do it on my own and yeah Christ is the only one who's going to be guiding the ship." she said (37:22)

Mu is yet to race this indoor season, and with the world champion seemingly headed for a marriage, it's unlikely she will race before the start of the outdoor season.

