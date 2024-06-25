What happened to Athing Mu at the U.S. Olympic trials? All about the incident that shattered her Paris Olympics dreams

Athing Mu stepped into the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in a quest to qualify for the Paris Olympics and defend her 800m Olympic Title. The American athlete finished last in the 800m finals after clocking 2:19.69 after a devasting fall in the early moments of the race.

Athing Mu did not participate in any track meet in the 2024 Olympic season. She has been struggling with injuries throughout the 2024 outdoor season. Mu was slated to make her season debut at the Prefontaine Classic however, she had to withdraw from the event at the last moment due to hamstring soreness. Moreover, she opted to participate in the 400m at the LA Grand Prix a week later but withdrew from that event as well.

Ultimately, she made her season debut at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in the women's 800m. She dominated the semi-finals after clocking a personal best time of 1:58.84 and was the fastest qualifier for the finals.

As the gun went off in the women's 800m final, Athing Mu started with great momentum. After running in their individual lanes in the first 100m, the athletes moved on to the first lane as the race pace intensified.

As they completed the first 200m and were about to embark on the curve, Athing Mu suffered a devastating fall and remained on the track for about four seconds before getting up as the pack progressed further.

This fall dropped her momentum and while she tried to get back in the race, she could not get hold of the leading pack. She completed the first 400m with a time of 1:00.27 and the final lap in a time of 1:19.42, thereby finishing last and losing out on the opportunity to defend her title in Paris.

Athing Mu opens up on returning to the track after a long hiatus due to injury

Athing Mu spoke to Sports Illustrated about returning to the track at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials after a long hiatus due to an injury.

"There are expectations, there’s pressure; just eyes being put on you. The best part is I’m enjoying it in a different way, not on a bad roll but genuinely happy.I was at peace with myself. I’m blessed with this gift. I can’t take it for granted. I’m here for a reason,” she said.

The unfortunate incident at the Olympic Trials shattered Mu's dream of defending both her Olympic titles in the 800m and the 4x400m relay in Paris.