U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Results: Grant Holloway sets World Lead in 110m hurdles heats, Quincy Hall tops 400m final | Day 4

U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials 2024 featured multiple events on Day 4, including 110m hurdles, 400m, 5000m, 3000m steeplechase, high jump, and long jump. Grant Holloway showed an impressive performance in round 1 of the men's 110m hurdles.

He registered a stunning time of 12.92 seconds to record a world lead and advance to the semifinal round. The top hurdler was followed by Jamal Britt (13.07) and Trey Cunningham (13.12 ).

Quincy Hall leads the 400m lineup to earn his first Olympic quota at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials

Quincy Hall dominated the 400m lineup to achieve his first Olympic berth. He clocked a spectacular time of 44.17 to leave behind Michael Norman and Chris Bailey, who clocked 44.41 and 44.42, respectively.

The results of the events held on Day 4 of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials are given below.

Women's Discus Throw Round 1:

Valarie Allman - 70.89 Jayden Ulrich - 63.61 Veronica Fraley - 62.85 Erika Beistle - 61.68 Elena Bruckner - 61.35 Micaela Hazlewood - 59.44 Shelby Frank - 58.89 Kat Moody - 58.66 Cierra Jackson - 57.72 Kaia Harris - 57.44 Alexandra Freeman - 57.32 Jordyn Bryant - 57.26

Men's 110m Hurdles Round 1:

Grant Holloway - 12.92 - WL Jamal Britt - 13.07 Trey Cunningham - 13.12 Daniel Roberts - 13.14 Ja'Qualon Scott - 13.15 Freddie Crittenden - 13.16 Dylan Beard - 13.19 Cameron Murray - 13.23

Women's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials:

Gabbi Jennings - 9:23.88 Marisa Howard - 9:26.38 Olivia Markezich - 9:26.67 Lexy Halladay - 9:27.36 Allie Ostrander - 9:29.32 Kaylee Mitchell - 9:29.54 Valerie Constien - 9:29.61 Courtney Wayment - 9:29.66

Women's Heptathlon:

Anna Hall - 6614 Chari Hawkins - 6456 Taliyah Brooks - 6408 Michelle Atherley - 6391 Allie Jones - 6199 Erica Bougard - 6192 Jadin O'Brien - 6108 Timara Chapman - 6073

Women's High Jump Final at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials:

Charity Hufnagel - 1.94 Rachel Glenn - 1.94 Vashti Cunningham - 1.91 Jenna Rogers - 1.91 Sanaa Barnes - 1.88 JaiCieonna Gero-Holt - 1.88 Jamari Drake -1.83 Loretta Blaut - 1.83

Men's Long Jump Final:

Jeremiah Davis - 8.20 Malcolm Clemons - 8.18 Jarrion Lawson - 8.18 Johnny Brackins - 8.17 Isaac Grimes - 8.11 Steffin McCarter - 8.10 Cameron Crump - 8.08 Jason Smith - 7.87

Men's 1500m Final:

Cole Hocker - 3:30.59 Yared Nuguse - 3:30.86 Hobbs Kessler - 3:31.53 Vincent Ciattei - 3:31.78 Nathan Green - 3:32.20 Henry Wynne - 3:32.94 Joe Waskom - 3:33.74 Elliott Cook - 3:33.84

Men's 400m Final at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials:

Quincy Hall - 44.17 Michael Norman - 44.41 Chris Bailey - 44.42 Vernon Norwood - 44.47 Bryce Deadmon - 44.61 Quincy Wilson - 44.94 Khaleb McRae - 45.06 Matthew Boling - 45.15

Women's 5000m Final:

Elle St. Pierre - 14:40.34 Elise Cranny - 14:40.36 Karissa Schweizer - 14:45.12 Parker Valby - 14:51.44 Whittni Morgan - 15:05.53 Allie Buchalski - 15:12.87 Ella Donaghu - 15:14.27 Taylor Roe - 15:15.37

Women's 800m Final at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials:

Nia Akins - 1:57.36 Allie Wilson - 1:58.32 Juliette Whittaker - 1:58.45 Michaela Rose - 1:59.32 Sage Hurta-Klecker - 2:00.38 Kristie Schoffield - 2:01.04 Raevyn Rogers - 2:01.12 Kate Grace - 2:02.37