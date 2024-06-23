U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Results: Sha'Carri Richardson qualifies for first Olympic Games, Noah Lyles sails to 100m semifinals | Day 2

U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials 2024 witnessed stellar performances by the 2023 World Athletics Champions Sha'Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles. While Richardson earned the Olympic berth to compete in her first Olympics, Lyles earned the spot to compete in the final of the 100m event.

Richardson clocked a stunning time of 10.71 seconds to top the 100m event, leaving behind Melissa Jefferson and Twanisha Terry, who clocked 10.80 and 10.89 seconds, respectively. Lyles dominated the 100m heats with 9.92 seconds, surpassing Kenny Bednarek (10.00) and Marcellus Moore (10.06).

Ryan Crouser tops the shot put event at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials 2024

Ryan Crouser reacts after winning the men's shot put final at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Eugene.

Ryan Crouser earned the Olympic quota in the shot put event by achieving the mark of 22.84m. He defeated Joe Kovacs and Payton Otterdahl, who recorded 22.43m and 22.26m, respectively. Crouser will compete in Paris to secure his third consecutive Olympic gold medal.

Trending

The results for the Day 2 of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials were:

Men's Decathlon Overall at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials:

Heath Baldwin - 8625 Zach Ziemek - 8516 Harrison Williams - 8384 Devon Williams - 8211 Jack Flood - 8178 Austin West - 8018 Samuel Black - 7952 Ryan Talbot - 7872

Men's 100m Round 1:

Noah Lyles - 9.92 Christian Coleman - 9.99 Kenny Bednarek - 10.00 Courtney Lindsey - 10.00 Fred Kerley - 10.03 Pjai Austin - 10.06 Marcellus Moore - 10.06 Kendal Williams - 10.07

Men's Long Jump Round 1:

Johnny Brackins - 8.03 Will Williams - 8.03 Damarcus Simpson - 8.00 Marquis Dendy- 7.96 Isaac Grimes - 7.96 Kemonie Briggs - 7.96 Jarrion Lawson - 7.95 Jason Smith - 7.94

Women's High Jump Round 1:

Sanaa Barnes - 1.83 Vashti Cunningham - 1.83 JaiCieonna Gero-Holt - 1.83 Charity Hufnagel - 1.83 Jenna Rogers - 1.83 Rachel Glenn - 1.83 Jamari Drake - 1.83 Emma Gates - 1.83

Women's 100m Semifinals at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials:

Sha'Carri Richardson - 10.86 Melissa Jefferson - 10.87 Tamari Davis - 10.99 Aleia Hobbs - 10.99 Twanisha Terry - 11.04 Anavia Battle - 11.09 Tamara Clark - 11.09 Jenna Prandini - 11.09

Men's 1500m Semifinals:

Yared Nuguse - 3:34.09 Hobbs Kessler - 3:34.16 Henry Wynne - 3:34.40 Nathan Green - 3:34.49 Elliott Cook - 3:34.52 Vincent Ciattei - 3:34.63 Craig Engels - 3:35.08 Waleed Suliman - 3:35.72

Women's 400m Semifinals:

Kaylyn Brown - 49.71 Kendall Ellis - 49.81 Aaliyah Butler - 50.01 Shamier Little - 50.16 Lynna Irby-Jackson - 50.17 Alexis Holmes - 50.19 JaMeesia Ford - 50.33 Quanera Hayes - 50.46

Women's Triple Jump Final at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials:

Jasmine Moore - 14.26 Keturah Orji - 14.22 Tori Franklin - 13.72 Imani Oliver - 13.70 Xiamara Young - 13.51 Titiana Marsh - 13.49 Euphenie Andre - 13.38 Ryann Porter - 13.27

Men's Shot Put Final:

Ryan Crouser - 22.84 Joe Kovacs - 22.43 Payton Otterdahl - 22.26 Jordan Geist - 21.79 Josh Awotunde - 21.77 Roger Steen - 21.51 Tripp Piperi - 21.05 Tarik O'Hagan - 20.98

Women's 100m Final:

Sha'Carri Richardson - 10.71 Melissa Jefferson - 10.80 Twanisha Terry - 10.89 Tamari Davis - 10.91 Aleia Hobbs - 10.93 Tamara Clark - 10.95 Candace Hill - 11.00 Jenna Prandini - 11.02 Anavia Battle - 11.12