WATCH: Noah Lyles clocks 9.92s to cruise through 100m Round 1 at U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials

Noah Lyles started his campaign at the U.S. Olympic Track and field trials in thumping fashion as he dominated his heat to reach the semifinals of the 100m event. The 26-year-old clocked 9.92 seconds, which is his second-quickest performance in the discipline from four races so far in 2024.

Lyles, who clinched the 100m world championship title in 2023, is competing at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trial in Eugene to earn a berth for the Paris Olympics. He finished seventh in the 100m event in the previous edition of the trials in 2021 but produced a much better performance this time around.

On Day 2 of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, he clocked an impressive time of 9.92 seconds to lead the first round of the 100m event. Kenny Bednarek finished second with a time of 10 seconds.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Apart from his stellar performance, Lyles also captivated fans' attention through his distinctive look. He opted for a white outfit and paired it with his signature spike and a pearl necklace. Lyles was spotted in a unique hairstyle that featured a bun with multiple dreadlocks and white beads on it.

"If I ran in a school zone, I'd get a ticket" - Noah Lyles explains the dynamics of his speed

Noah Lyles of the United States looks on after winning the men's 200m during the 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix in New York City.

Noah Lyles recorded his personal best of 9.83 seconds in the 100m at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. At the same championships, he also registered his personal best time in the 200m with 19:31 seconds.

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he broke the dynamics of his speed by humorously stating that he would receive a speeding ticket if he ran at his best in a school zone. When asked about how fast he runs, Lyles replied:

“I'd say 26 miles per hour. So if I ran in a school zone, I'd get a ticket,” at (0:19).

Further, explaining the dynamics of the race, he said,

"We use blocks when we first start. I'm putting in more than 300 pounds of force into those blocks."

Noah Lyles will be seen competing in the 100m semifinal on Sunday, June 23, 2024, during the evening session at 8:48 pm ET. The final round of the 100m at the 2024 U.S. Track and Field will be held on the same day at 10:49 pm E.T.