U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials 100m and 200m Predictions ft. Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson

The U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials 2024 are poised to feature a few intense showdowns, including the men's and women's 100m and 200m, with the likes of Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, and Fred Kerley competing for the Olympic spots. With the 2024 Olympics drawing near, the American athletes will step on the track at the Hayward Field in Eugene from June 21 to 30.

After dominating the sprint events at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, Lyles has proved his prospect to secure victory in the events at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. He topped the 150m event at the 2024 Atlanta City Games by posting 14.41 seconds. Further at the 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix, he topped the 200m lineup, registering a stunning time of 19.77 seconds.

The 100m world champion Sha'Carri Richardson has shown her potential to dominate the 100m event and will step on the track as the favorite to win the event at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene. Her recent victory in the event was achieved at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic on the same venue, posting 10.83 seconds.

After withdrawing from the 400m to draw the focus on the 200m, Gabby Thomas is a fan favorite to top the lineup. At the NYC Grand Prix, Thomas recorded a whopping 22.42 seconds in the 200m to defeat Tamara Clark and Jenna Prandini.

When and Where to watch the men's and women's 100m and 200m races at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials?

Noah Lyles will headline the 100m and 200m events at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.

The schedule for men's and women's 100m and 200m events at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials is given below.

Women's 100m:

Friday, June 21, 2024 - Evening Session 8:53 PM: Women’s 100m Round 1

Saturday, June 22, 2024 - Evening Session 9:00 PM: Women’s 100m Semifinals

Saturday, June 22, 2024 - Evening Session 10:50 PM: Women’s 100m Final

Women's 200m:

Thursday, June 27, 2024 - Evening Session 8:51 PM: 200m Women's Round 1

Friday, June 28, 2024 - Evening Session 10:06 PM: 200m Women's Semifinals

Saturday, June 29, 2024 - Evening Session 8:27 PM: 200m Women's Final

Men's 100m:

Saturday, June 22, 2024 - Evening Session 9:22 PM: Men’s 100m Round 1

Sunday, June 23, 2024 - Evening Session 8:48 PM: Men’s 100m Semifinals

Sunday, June 23, 2024 - Evening Session 10:49 PM: Men’s 100m Final

Men's 200m:

Thursday, June 27, 2024 - Evening Session - 10:33 PM: 200m Men's Round 1

Friday, June 28 - Evening Session - 10:28 PM: 200m Men's Semifinals

Saturday, June 29 - Evening Session - 9:49 PM: 200m Men's Final

All the events are as per the Eastern Times.

The fans can watch the action unfold live at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials 2024 on Peacock, NBC, and USA Network.