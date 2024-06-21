"Smart move. 200m is her strongest event"- Fans react as Gabby Thomas withdraws from the 400m at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field trials

Gabby Thomas withdrew from competing in the 400m at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials 2024 a day before the commencement of the events. The American athlete was previously scheduled to participate in both the 200m and 400m.

Her declaration to participate in the 400m previously gave fans the hope that she might be a part of the 4x400m relay team which would be representing the USA in Paris. Gabby Thomas' status of entry in the 400m in the official records is listed as "scratched".

The Tokyo Olympics 200m bronze medalist has decided to focus solely on that event as she will be competing against Sha'Carri Richardson, McKenzie Long, Abby Steiner, and Tamara Clark among top athletes for a spot in the U.S. Olympic team.

Fans took to X to express their opinion on the former Olympic medalist's decision to compete only in the 200m at the Olympic trials. Some fans termed it to be a smart move whereas some fans expressed their concern about an injury scare.

" Smart move. 200m is her strongest event," wrote a fan.

"Noooooo!! I hope this does not mean she got injured. Really wanted to see her on the 4x400 squad," another fan chimed in.

" It was insane she declared for that considering it’s before her signature event anyway," wrote another fan.

Here are some more fan reactions:

" Make sense. She’s not built for that. All she trying to do is force her way on the 4X400," wrote another fan.

" Wise decision from her. No matter what. That 400m and 200m double would be difficult," another fan chimed in.

" Less rounds on her legs. Prepare her for her journey towards making the 200m team and winning in Paris," tweeted another fan .

Gabby Thomas opens up on kick-starting the 2024 season with an incredible win

2024 USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix

Gabby Thomas won the 100m at the Texas Relays which came as a surprise to track and field fans as she primarily competes in the 200m. The American opened up to Citius Magazine about registering her first 100m win of the Olympic season with an incredible sub-11s performance.

"I feel like I have a chip on my shoulder with the 100 because no one ever considers me a 100m runner. But I feel like l work really hard, and I'm getting better, my start's getting better, my transitions getting better and so I do want to prove to everyone that I could run it because I know I can run with the heavy hitter 100m runners," she said. (1:25)

Gabby Thomas will be competing in a highly competitive 200m lineup at the Olympic Trials in a quest to confirm a berth to Paris.