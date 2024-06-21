When, where and how to watch Noah Lyles in action at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team Trials 2024? Full schedule of the world champion 

Six-time World Championships gold medalist, Noah Lyles, is set to take center stage at Hayward Field for the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. The 26-year-old is aiming to make it to the second Olympics of his career in Paris.

Lyles, being a World Champion in Budapest last year, is directly qualified for the trials and will lead the run in various of the events such as the Men's 100m and 200m events. Even though the Florida native will face challenges from his arch-rivals such as Fred Kerley and Christian Coleman, he is surely one of the favorites in the 100m and 200m events.

With all this said, let's know more about when, where and how to watch the reigning world champion at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.

When to watch Noah Lyles at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials?

Lyles at the 2024 edition of the United States Track and Field NYC Grand Prix

Here is the complete schedule of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist (200m) Noah Lyles at the U.S. Track and Field Trials for the Paris Olympics:

6:22 PM ET, June 22 (Saturday) - Round 1 of Men's 100m

5:48 PM ET, June 23 (Sunday) - Semifinals of Men's 100m (upon qualifying from the Round 1 stage)

7:49 PM ET, June 23 (Sunday) - Finals of Men's 100m (upon qualifying from the semifinal stage)

7:33 PM ET, June 27 (Thursday) - Round 1 of Men's 200m

7:28 PM ET, June 28 (Friday) - Semifinal of Men's 200m event (upon qualifying from the Round 1 stage)

6:49 PM ET, June 29 (Saturday) Finals of Men's 200m event (upon qualifying from the Semifinal stage).

Where and how to watch Noah Lyles at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials?

Lyles during the 2024 edition of the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow

Fans from all around America can enjoy all the events of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials featuring Noah Lyles live from Hayward Field in Oregon. The historic stadium offers a huge capacity and can accommodate more than 20,000 people at a time. The tickets for the event are available at the official website of StubHub and the prices for the same start from around $40.

Besides, the USATF has also provided for various other broadcasters to air events of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. The USATF TV will live stream all the events from the U.S. Track and Field Trials for the Paris Olympics and its official website will also provide all the live updates from the proceedings of the events.

Other prominent streaming providers for the trials include Peacock, USA Network, NBC, and Hulo TV.