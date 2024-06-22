Which athletes qualified for Paris Olympics 2024 on opening day of U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials? Meet USA's 10k men's team

With hundreds of stories to unfold, the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials began on Friday (June 21) at Hayward Field in Eugene. The opening day of the trials consisted of the first rounds of various events, such as the Men 400m, Women's 400m, etc.,

However, the major spectacle from the first day of the trials was the Men's 10,000m Finals, which saw three track and field athletes book their tickets for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The first name to feature in the Men's 10,000m team for the Paris Olympics 2024 is the 27-year-old long-distance runner, Grant Fisher, who booked his berth for the second Olympics of his career. Fisher produced a heroic performance on Friday to clinch a top podium finish with a run time of 27:49.47 at the Hayward Field.

Joining Fisher in the Men's 10,000 US Team for the Paris Olympics will be the 31-year-old Colorado athlete, Woody Kincaid, and the promising 21-year-old youngster from Northern Arizona University, Nicolas Young. During the event finale at the trials, Kincaid and Young finished second and third to Fisher with run times of 27:50.74 and 27:52.40, respectively.

Like Fisher, Kincaid will also feature in the second Olympics of his career after his 15th-place finish in the 10K event last time around at the Tokyo Olympic Games. On the other hand, Young will compete in the first Olympic event of his career.

The 21-year-old has already exhibited some glimpses of his prowess at the NCAA tournaments during his collegiate career (three gold medals at the NCAA Cross Country Championships and two gold medals at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships).

All you need to know about the major highlights from the first day of the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials

Sha'Carri Richardson into the second round of the trials in the Women's 100m event (Photo:Getty)

The first day of the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials saw numerous prominent athletes take their initial steps toward achieving their Olympic dream. One such high-profile athlete was Sha'Carri Richardson, who was aiming for the first Olympics of her career.

The two-time World Championship gold medalist solidified her place in the semifinals of the trials after cruising to victory in 10.88 seconds in the Women's 100m event. Ryan Crouser, the two-time Olympic gold medalist also kept his three-peat dream alive after finishing third (21.44m) in the shot put event of the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials.

Another inspiring story that unfolded on Friday was of the 16-year-old athlete, Quincy Wilson. Making a run for the first Olympics of his career at such a tender age, Wilson finished second in the Men's 400m event after registering a run time of 44.66 seconds and also qualified for the second round of the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials.