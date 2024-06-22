U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials Results: Quincy Wilson breaks the U18 400m World Record, Sha'Carri Richardson breezes through 100m Round 1 | Day 1

Day 1 of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials has come to an end after delivering powerful performances from various athletes like Sha'Carri Richardson, Quincy Wilson, Ryan Crouser, and others. The event commenced on June 21 and will finish on June 30 at Hayward Field in Eugene.
Sha'Carri Richardson made the fourth heat of the 100m dash interesting by making the quickest comeback. She stumbled off her blocks at the start of the race, but managed to pull off and leave every contender behind, claiming the win after clocking 10.88s.
Along with this, another highlight of Day 1 was Ryan Crouser's shot put performance. He easily qualified for the shot put final after scoring a 21.44. One of the most eye-catching performances of the evening session in the trials was by the 16-year-old Qincy Wilson, who clocked a U18 world record in the men's 400m by clocking 44.66s.
There were several other dominating performances on Day 1 of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field trials. Here are all the results.
Results for Day 1 of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials
Day 1, June 21
Men's Decathlon 100m
- Zach Ziemek - 10.46
- Denim Rogers - 10.51
- Peyton Bair - 10.52
- Kyle Garland - 10.64
- Ryan Talbot - 10.70
Women's Hammer Throw
- Brooke Andersen - 76.25
- DeAnna Price - 75.52
- Annette Echikunwoke - 72.74
- Rachel Tanczos - 72.56
- Janee Kassanavoid - 71.61
Men's Decathlon Long Jump
- Devon Wiliams - 7.56
- Zach Ziemek - 7.47
- Heath Baldwin - 7.46
- Harrison Wiliams - 7.45
- Kyle Garland - 7.41
Men's Decathlon Shot Put
- Heath Baldwin - 16.52
- Zach Ziemek - 15.83
- Kyle Garland - 15.33
- Daniel Spejcher - 15.26
- Austin West - 15.09
Men's 400m
- Quincy Hall - 44.60
- Quincy Wilson - 44.66
- Chris Bailey - 44.86
- Matthew Boling - 44.94
- Johnnie Blockburger - 45.08
Women's 800m
- Michaela Rose - 1:59.57
- Ajee Wilson - 2:00.96
- Addy Wiley - 2:01.17
- Rachel Gearing - 2:01.17
- Nia Akins - 2:01.18
Men's Decathlon High Jump
- Heath Baldwin - 2.13
- Kyle Garland - 2.13
- Zach Ziemek - 2.10
- Jack Flood - 2.10
- Hunter Jones - 2.10
Men's 3000m Steeplechase
- Matthew Wilkinson - 8:20.61
- James Corrigan - 8:21.22
- Nathan Mountain - 8:21.22
- Yasin Sado - 8:22.81
- Hillary Bor - 8:22.99
Men's 1500m
- Cole Hocker - 3:34.54
- Luke Houser - 3:35.24
- Sam Prakel - 3:35.37
- Nathan Green - 3:35.71
- Eric Holt - 3:35.86
Men's Pole Vault
- Austin Miller - 5.70
- Chris Nilsen - 5.70
- Jacob Wooten - 5.70
- Keaton Daniel - 5.70
- Zachery Bradford - 5.70
- Sam Kendricks - 5.65
Women's 100m
- Sha'Carri Richardson -10.88
- Melissa Jefferson - 10.91
- McKenzie Long - 10.94
- Aleia Hobbs - 10.97
- Tamari Davis - 11.01
Men's shot put
- Joe Kovacs - 22.13
- Payton Otterdahl - 21.70
- Ryan Crouser - 21.44
- Tripp Piperi - 21.32
- Jordan Geist - 21.24
Women's 500m
- Elle St. Pierre - 15:13.82
- Karissa Schweizer - 15:15.42
- Parker Valby - 15:17.56
- Whittni Morgan - 15:18.67
- Allie Buchalski - 15:24.22
Women's Triple Jump
- Jasmine Moore - 14.03
- Tori Franklin - 113.86
- Keturah orji - 13.75
- Titana Marsh - 13.54
- Imani Oliver - 13.42
Men's Decathlon 400m
- Harrison Willliams - 46.56
- Peyton Bair - 46.89
- Austin West - 46.91
- Ryan Tallbot - 47.21
- Denim Rogers - 47.48
Men's 10,000m
- Grant Fisher - 27:49.47
- Woody Kincaid - 27:50.74
- Nico Young - 27:52.40
- Drew Hunter - 27:53.35
- Casey Clinger - 27:59.71