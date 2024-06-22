U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials Results: Quincy Wilson breaks the U18 400m World Record, Sha'Carri Richardson breezes through 100m Round 1 | Day 1

Day 1 of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials has come to an end after delivering powerful performances from various athletes like Sha'Carri Richardson, Quincy Wilson, Ryan Crouser, and others. The event commenced on June 21 and will finish on June 30 at Hayward Field in Eugene.

Sha'Carri Richardson made the fourth heat of the 100m dash interesting by making the quickest comeback. She stumbled off her blocks at the start of the race, but managed to pull off and leave every contender behind, claiming the win after clocking 10.88s.

Along with this, another highlight of Day 1 was Ryan Crouser's shot put performance. He easily qualified for the shot put final after scoring a 21.44. One of the most eye-catching performances of the evening session in the trials was by the 16-year-old Qincy Wilson, who clocked a U18 world record in the men's 400m by clocking 44.66s.

There were several other dominating performances on Day 1 of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field trials. Here are all the results.

Results for Day 1 of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials

Day 1, June 21

Men's Decathlon 100m

Zach Ziemek - 10.46 Denim Rogers - 10.51 Peyton Bair - 10.52 Kyle Garland - 10.64 Ryan Talbot - 10.70

Women's Hammer Throw

Brooke Andersen - 76.25 DeAnna Price - 75.52 Annette Echikunwoke - 72.74 Rachel Tanczos - 72.56 Janee Kassanavoid - 71.61

Men's Decathlon Long Jump

Devon Wiliams - 7.56 Zach Ziemek - 7.47 Heath Baldwin - 7.46 Harrison Wiliams - 7.45 Kyle Garland - 7.41

Men's Decathlon Shot Put

Heath Baldwin - 16.52 Zach Ziemek - 15.83 Kyle Garland - 15.33 Daniel Spejcher - 15.26 Austin West - 15.09

Men's 400m

Quincy Hall - 44.60 Quincy Wilson - 44.66 Chris Bailey - 44.86 Matthew Boling - 44.94 Johnnie Blockburger - 45.08

Women's 800m

Michaela Rose - 1:59.57 Ajee Wilson - 2:00.96 Addy Wiley - 2:01.17 Rachel Gearing - 2:01.17 Nia Akins - 2:01.18

Men's Decathlon High Jump

Heath Baldwin - 2.13 Kyle Garland - 2.13 Zach Ziemek - 2.10 Jack Flood - 2.10 Hunter Jones - 2.10

Men's 3000m Steeplechase

Matthew Wilkinson - 8:20.61 James Corrigan - 8:21.22 Nathan Mountain - 8:21.22 Yasin Sado - 8:22.81 Hillary Bor - 8:22.99

Men's 1500m

Cole Hocker - 3:34.54 Luke Houser - 3:35.24 Sam Prakel - 3:35.37 Nathan Green - 3:35.71 Eric Holt - 3:35.86

Men's Pole Vault

Austin Miller - 5.70 Chris Nilsen - 5.70 Jacob Wooten - 5.70 Keaton Daniel - 5.70 Zachery Bradford - 5.70 Sam Kendricks - 5.65

Women's 100m

Sha'Carri Richardson -10.88 Melissa Jefferson - 10.91 McKenzie Long - 10.94 Aleia Hobbs - 10.97 Tamari Davis - 11.01

Men's shot put

Joe Kovacs - 22.13 Payton Otterdahl - 21.70 Ryan Crouser - 21.44 Tripp Piperi - 21.32 Jordan Geist - 21.24

Women's 500m

Elle St. Pierre - 15:13.82 Karissa Schweizer - 15:15.42 Parker Valby - 15:17.56 Whittni Morgan - 15:18.67 Allie Buchalski - 15:24.22

Women's Triple Jump

Jasmine Moore - 14.03 Tori Franklin - 113.86 Keturah orji - 13.75 Titana Marsh - 13.54 Imani Oliver - 13.42

Men's Decathlon 400m

Harrison Willliams - 46.56 Peyton Bair - 46.89 Austin West - 46.91 Ryan Tallbot - 47.21 Denim Rogers - 47.48

Men's 10,000m

Grant Fisher - 27:49.47 Woody Kincaid - 27:50.74 Nico Young - 27:52.40 Drew Hunter - 27:53.35 Casey Clinger - 27:59.71