WATCH: Despite a rough start, Sha'Carri Richardson cruises to 100m semifinal at the U.S. Olympic Trials

Sha'Carri Richardson has inched one step closer to earning a spot for herself in the Paris Olympics on Day 1 of the U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Field. She won the final heat of the 100m dash despite facing a rough start to the race. The trials commenced on June 21 and will conclude on June 30 at Hayward Field in Eugene.

Richardson did not have the best experience during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She was given a 30-day suspension after she tested positive for THC, which led to her withdrawal from the Olympics, even after qualifying in the trials. The 24-year-old is again vying for a spot in the Paris Olympics and is now closer to making her Olympic debut.

The World Champion faced a rocky start as she stumbled out of the blocks as soon as the gun went off; however, she still cruised to victory in the 100m heats, clocking a remarkable 10.88s. She left behind Tamari Davis, Tamara Clark, and Semira Killebrew, who recorded a time of 11.01, 11.05, and 11.20, respectively.

NBC Olympics & Paralympics shared the video of Sha'Carri Richardson's 100m heat in the trials on X and wrote:

"Incredible race by Sha'Carri Richardson!"

Sha'carri Richardson opens up about the nervous start of her 100m heats at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials

Sha'Carri Richardson spoke to NBC in the post-race interview after she managed to grab the win in the 100m heats with an unexpected start on Day 1 of the trials. She claimed that it was not the start she had been training for, but she was still patient and would always complete her race.

"I definitely didn't have the start that I have been training for this moment," Sha'Carri Richardson said. "But still, not panicking, staying patient. And knowing that no matter what's going in, to continue to run my race." (via Olympics.com)

She also spoke about the recognition her hard work is getting and the support she receives from her fans.

"I am enjoying the recognition of hard work. The support that comes with it.. It's unbelievable. The world can see it, all the work that I have done on myself, for myself. And the world receives that. I'm appreciative."

Richardson will next compete in the women's 100m semifinals and finals, slated to be held on June 22 at Hayward Field.