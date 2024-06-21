U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Schedule Day 1: ft. Sha'Carri Richardson and Ryan Crouser

Day 1 of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials 2024 will be headlined by Sha'Carri Richardson and Ryan Crouser in the women's 100m and men's shot put, respectively. Along with the 100m and shot put, Day 1 of the Trials will feature a 100m decathlon, javelin throw, 3000m Steeplechase, 5000m, High Jump, and pole vault.

Richardson, who will step on the track of the Hayward Field in Eugene, will be a frontrunner in the 100m. She will compete against Jacious Sears, Twanisha Terry, Tamara Clark, and Anavia Battle in the preliminary round on Day 1 of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.

The legendary thrower Ryan Crouser will contend in Round 1 of the shot put event on Day 1 to earn a spot for the Paris Games, pursuing his third consecutive Olympic gold medal. He will lock horns with Joe Kovacs, who secured the silver medal behind him in both the Olympics (2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo).

After remaining absent from the sport since September 2023 due to a left hamstring injury, Athing Mu will make a return to competing in the women's 800m Round 1 on Day 1, to clinch an Olympic spot in quest of her second Olympic gold medal.

Schedule for Day 1 of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials

The schedule of Day 1 i.e. Friday, June 21, 2024, of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials is given below.

Morning Session:

1:00 PM: Men’s 100m Decathlon Heats

2:00 PM: Women’s Hammer Throw Qualification

2:01 PM: Men’s Long Jump Decathlon Groups A & B

3:11 PM: Men’s Shot Put Decathlon Groups A & B

Evening Session:

6:20 PM: Men’s 400m Round 1

6:30 PM: Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification

6:48 PM: Women’s 400m Round 1

7:17 PM: Women’s 800m Round 1

7:30 PM: Men’s High Jump Decathlon Groups A & B

7:49 PM: Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1

8:22 PM: Men’s 1500m Round 1

8:50 PM: Men’s Pole Vault Qualification

8:53 PM: Women’s 100m Round 1

9:15 PM: Men’s Shot Put Qualification

9:22 PM: Women’s 5000m Round 1

9:50 PM: Women’s Triple Jump Qualification

10:05 PM: Men’s 400m Decathlon Heats

10:27 PM: Men’s 10,000m Final

All the events are according to the Eastern Time.

Where to watch the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials?

The events on Day 1 of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials will be covered live on Peacock, NBC, and USA Network.