"There’s literally nothing stopping Sha'Carri Richardson from winning gold"-Fans react as the American qualifies for her maiden Olympic Games in Paris

Sha'Carri Richardson qualified for the 100m dash in the Paris Olympics 2024 on Day 2 of the trials. She is poised to represent the US in the Olympic Games for the first time. This comeback after the adversities she faced during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has garnered a lot of attention from her fans.

Three years after testing positive for THC and getting disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics, Richardson has made a significant comeback by booking her ticket to the Paris Olympics 2024 after the women's 100m final win at the U.S. Olympics Track & Field Trials. She clocked a time of 10.71s, besting Melissa Jefferson in second place with 10.80s and Twanisha Terry in third with 10.89s.

NBC Olympics & Paralympics shared the news of the 24-year-old finally turning 'Paris Bound' from Paris hopeful and wrote:

Trending

"Sha'Carri Richardson has qualified for her first Olympic Games!"

Expand Tweet

Impressed by Richardson's comeback, one of her fans made a predictive claim:

"There's literally nothing stopping Richardson from winning gold this summer. She's going to blow Jackson out of water."

Expand Tweet

Another follower of the 24-year-old was impressed by her performance in the 100m race.

"Amazing bounce back," the follower said.

Expand Tweet

Another admirer showcased their confidence in the sprinter and claimed:

"She's getting Gold without a doubt."

Ecstatic for Sha'Carri Richardson's Paris qualification, another fan chimed in:

"So thrilled for her!!!"

Another user applauded the American sprinter's run and said:

"Sha'Carri Richardson came back stronger and better than ever."

Along similar lines, another admirer commented:

"Making it look easy."

Sha'Carri Richardson opens up about qualifying for the Paris Olympics

Sha'Carri Richardson underwent several trials and tribulations during the Tokyo Olympics after she was disqualified from the Games even after qualifying for the 100m dash in the trials. She was tested positive for marijuana, which she took to cope with the death of her biological mother, and was given a one-month suspension.

The 24-year-old is "honoured" after qualifying for the 100m discipline at the Paris Olympics. She opened up about the same in the post-race interview with NBC. (via Olympics.com)

"I feel honoured," said Richardson. "I feel everything, every chapter that I've been through in my life has designed me for this moment."

She added:

"To stand here with these amazing women who I have the pleasure of sharing this moment with, who I train with.. it's a full circle moment, I'm appreciative. I cannot wait to go to Paris and represent."

After the race, she hugged her grandmother and aunt in the stands, who have been the support system for Richardson since she was young. The World Champion will now make her Olympics debut in Paris, which is slated to be held from July 26 to August 11.