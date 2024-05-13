"It was definitely triggering”- When Sha'Carri Richardson opened up on getting the news of her mother's death from a reporter ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Sha'Carri Richardson went through great adversity ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games. She had qualified to represent the United States in the 100m event after an incredible showdown at the United States Olympic trials, establishing sheer dominance and clocking 10.86s in the 100m event.

However, an incident changed the fate of her Tokyo Olympics appearance. The sample that she had submitted to the United States Anti-Doping tested positive for the usage of THC metabolites, indicating the usage of cannabis. Sha'Carri Richardson then had to undergo counseling after which she accepted a one-month suspension given by the authority.

The suspension led her to miss the Tokyo Olympics in its entirety. She opened up on the incident and revealed that she smoked marijuana to cope with the death of her biological mother a couple of days before the Olympic trials. Furthermore, Richardson shared that she received the news of her mother passing away from a news reporter.

"To hear that information coming from a complete stranger, it was definitely triggering. People don’t understand what it’s like to have to…go in front of the world and put on a face and hide my pain,” she was quoted as saying by Teen Vogue.

Moreover, she said that the news sent her into a stage of 'emotional panic' and that she was aware that it was against the sport's rules.

Sha'Carri Richardson opens up about her family's support

Team USA Olympic Portrait Shoot

Sha'Carri Richardson has always cited the support she received from her grandmother and her influence on her life. Right after the Tokyo Olympics trials, she opened up on her family's support.

"My family has kept me grounded. This year has been crazy or me. Going from, just last week, losing my biological mother, and I'm still here. I'm still here. Last week finding out my biological mother passed way and still choosing to pursue my dreams, still coming out here and still making sure to make the family that I do still have on this earth proud," she told NBC.

Expand Tweet

"Y'all see me on this track, and y'all see the poker face that I put on but nobody but them and my coach know what I go through on a day-to-day basis. I'm highly grateful for them. Without them, there would be no me. Without my grandmother, there would be no Sha'Carri Richardson. So my family is my everything. My everything until the day I'm done," she added.

Since the incident, Sha'Carri Richardson went on to improve her game exponentially and is now one of the top contenders for the ultimate crown at the Paris Olympics.