"I want you to bring me one, Granny"- When Sha'Carri Richardson's quest for winning medals started

Sha'Carri Richardson recalled about an incident involving her grandmother and aunt that motivated her to excel and win medals. The American began her athletics career as a 9-year-old inspired by her grandmother Betty Harp and her aunt Shayaria Richardson, who she calls her mother.

The 24-year-old sprinter was raised by her grandmother after her biological mother abandoned her. Her aunt, who was her first coach, introduced her to the track.

During an interview with Teen Vogue in 2022, Richardson opened up on what motivated her to achieve exceptional victories in her career. She reflected on an incident from her childhood when her grandmother made a medal plaque for her aunt. When Richardson asked to get one for herself, her grandmother encouraged her to earn medals.

“My grandmother made [my mother] a big plaque full of medals and I saw it one day and was like, ‘I want that. I want you to bring me one, Granny.’ And [my grandmother] was like, ‘Well you got to do something to get some medals!'" Richardson said. "And honestly from then on it was just like, ‘If you want to do something, if you want to be great, you got to put your all into it.'”

Sha'Carri Richardson has already had an impressive career so far, with three World Championships medals to her name. All of them came at the 2023 edition in Budapest, with the American claiming gold in 100m and 4x100m relay while clinching bronze in 200m.

Sha'Carri Richardson will face Julien Alfred and Marie-Josee Ta Lou Smith in her next competition

Sha'Carri Richardson of Team United States wins the Women's 4x100m Relay Final during the World Athletics Championships 2023 at the National Athletics Centre Budapest, Hungary.

Sha'Carri Richardson will be seen competing in her next competition at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Richarson commenced her outdoor season in the Olympic year at the 2024 Xiamen Diamond League held on April 20, 2024, at the Erget Stadium in China. The 2023 World Champion competed in the 200m race, finishing in second place after Australia's Torrie Lewis. While the Australian sprinter clocked 22.96 seconds, Richardson registered a time of 22.99 seconds.

A week later, the sprinter settled in third place behind Great Britain's Daryll Neita's fellow American Anavia Battle. Richardson completed her 200m sprint in 23.11 seconds. Her competition includes three-time world champion from the Ivory Coast, Marie-Josee Ta Lou Smith, and Julien Alfred, the 2024 World Athletics Indoor 60m champion.